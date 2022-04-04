ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Live’ presents nights of folk, country & Americana

Cover picture for the articleExperience a show up close and personal with a ticket to an upcoming concert at Live from the Divide. The intimate space allows audiences to really be a part of the performance with a regular lineup of national acts and regional favorites. Veteran folkster Ramblin’ Jack Elliott performs back-to-back...

American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
Chicago Defender

23 Year Old Grammy Nominated Artist Kingfish Talks the Blues

Kingfish has quickly become the defining blues voice of his generation. From his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi to stages around the world, the now 22-year-old has already headlined two national tours and performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell, and Buddy Guy (with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits). He was interviewed by Sir Elton John on his Apple Music podcast, Rocket Hour, and recently released a duet with Bootsy Collins. In January 2021, Ingram was simultaneously on the covers of both Guitar World and DownBeat magazines and graced the cover of Living Blues in late 2020. Rolling Stone declared, “Kingfish is one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, and Prince.”
CHICAGO, IL
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Joni Mitchell Las Vegas Musicares Tribute Will Get Stephen Stills, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Chaka Khan, Among Stars

Joni Mitchell‘s getting the all star treatment from Musicares. Her big Person of the Year tribute show in Las Vegas is packed with stars. The list includes Sara Bareilles, Beck, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, and St. Vincent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
The Independent

Jimi Hendrix, fire hazards and Saturday Night Live: Rock’n’roll’s raucous history of trashing guitars

On 31 March 1967, as the flames shot four feet into the air from the strings of Jimi Hendrix’s guitar, it looked, to the stunned crowd at London’s Finsbury Park Astoria, like part psychedelic shaman ceremony, part pyromaniac on the loose. The Jimi Hendrix Experience were closing their support set for The Walker Brothers, with a new song called “Fire”, when Hendrix took a guitar drenched in lighter fluid, laid it down centre stage, and struck a match.Fifty-five years ago today, this scorching act raised Hendrix to a new level of Sixties rock mythology. (The resulting fireball charred his hands...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Brittney Spencer Writes Different Songs in Different Spaces

Known for her vivid storytelling and powerful lyricism, country musician Brittney Spencer is far from a novice songwriter. When she’s writing on her own, her ability to share deeply personal stories and still strike a chord with listeners is one of her greatest strengths. Spencer is also a gifted and thoughtful co-writer, combining her own truths with the unique perspectives and experiences of fellow songwriters. In an interview with American Songwriter, Spencer shared a few of her songwriting secrets and hopes for the future.
MUSIC

