Missoula, MT

MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 2 days ago

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a. * Snow Squall Warning for... Northern Lemhi County in east central Idaho... Southeastern Ravalli County in west...

The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
KTEN.com

Is the Columbia River Gorge a Supernatural Hotbed?

Have you had a supernatural experience in the Columbia River Gorge?. In radio ads and storefront signs, folks in the Gorge are being encouraged to file paranormal reports at Margie's Outdoor Store in Bingen, Washington. The boundaries between worlds are reportedly very thin at sunrise and sunset on the Rowena...
The Independent

300 loads of snow removed so far from ‘once-in-a-century’ 80ft-deep Alaskan avalanche

The sheer scale of the “once-in-a-century” Alaskan avalanche has been emerging this week as public officials revealed that 300 loads of snow have been removed so far from the slide. Some 20 trucks are on the ground clearing the snow and will continue as planned, the Municipality of Anchorage said on Tuesday, pending any changes to safety at the site. It will take several weeks to remove the snow, and without intervention, the area would likely remain cut off until summer. Snow was currently being cleared only during daylight hours so that the snowpack could be monitored for any...
OutThere Colorado

Avalanche that closed highway in Colorado struck vehicle

Additional details have emerged about the avalanche that closed US 6 over Loveland Pass in Colorado on Wednesday, including that a vehicle was involved. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, northerly winds are responsible for moving snow around Colorado today, aiding in the formation of fresh slabs. While not much fresh snow is present, these slabs are particularly sensitive, often forming on slick crusted snow from previous storms.
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 554 FPUS55 KMSO 132039. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain until early morning. Areas of snow in the late evening and overnight. Chance of. precipitation 40 percent. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the. morning,...
KTVZ

A Couple Fair Days

The resorts saw some nice additions to their bases and getting to the resorts won't be too bad this morning. Today and tomorrow will be very fair days on the mountain with highs in the mid 40's today and mid 50's Thursday. A chance of snow showers settles in Friday and will stay through Tuesday.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Snow closes I-80 in southern Wyoming

A spring storm that dropped snow over Wyoming on Thursday spurred the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne. As of 8 a.m., the highway was expected to be closed for another six to eight hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S Highway 287 in south central...
KULR8

High Wind Alert Monday Through Wednesday Morning

A period of widespread strong to damaging winds is expected to develop over western Montana Monday morning spreading east Monday evening, and lasting through Wednesday morning. These strong winds will make travel difficult, may damage trees and power lines, and will lift any loose objects potentially causing damage. Precipitation is expected with the strong winds, and where snow is falling areas of blowing snow may greatly reduce visibilities further impacting travel, especially in the foothills and mountains.
KOMO News

Feet of snow fall and ski resorts considering more hours of season.

If you aren’t already knee deep in powder here’s why you should be!. All the wind we just experienced in the last two days, (April 3rd and 4th), carried in plenty of new snow. Here’s a round-up of 48-hour accumulation along with how much longer the ski resorts keep the lifts going.
