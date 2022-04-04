HBO Max Releases ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season Two Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Created by Joel Hodgson in 1988, the cult show “MST3K” follows a series of ordinary humans captured by mad scientists who subject them to a series of terrible B-movies. To keep their sanity, the humans create a series of companion robots to riff on the films they watch, which are presented on the show in their entirety. “MST3K” has gone through several iterations, initially airing on KTMA-TV Minneapolis, then on Comedy Central and the Sci-Fi channel, for a total of 10 seasons. It was revived for a two season run on Netflix in 2017. The show has been highly acclaimed since its creation, winning a Peabody in 1993, and has helped turn seberal obscure movies into cult classics, such as “Manos: The Hands of Fate.”

