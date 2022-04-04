ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

West Virginia opioid lawsuit gets underway in Kanawha County Court

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gh7u2_0ezK7CRS00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Another major opioid lawsuit involving West Virginia is underway Monday in Charleston. The state is suing three big drug manufacturers.

The first big case involved Huntington and Cabell county in federal court, and we still await that verdict.
This case is different.

Latest major West Virginia opioid trial starts Monday

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and members of his legal team headed to Kanawha County Circuit Court to do battle with three major drug companies. Those companies are Janssen Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan.

The Attorney General says those companies flooded the Mountain State with millions of opioid pills causing an epidemic.

He says more than 10,000 people died over a 20 year period. 34,000 children had at least one parent incarcerated on drug charges. And 40% of foster care cases were the result of drugs.

“Proving the allegations that we’ve made. These are cases that we have been working on for years. You know we’re feeling very good. We’ve worked very hard. I think the evidence will show what these defendants did to the State of West Virginia and her citizens,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, (R) West Virginia.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

But an attorney for Teva Pharmaceutical says all it did was make the drugs, and if there was abuse, it is not to blame. “Those medicines sat on the shelves of those pharmacies and hospitals until a prescriber wrote a prescription and the pharmacy dispensed the medicine to a patient,” said the Teva attorney.

Attorney General Morrisey says this case could last for two months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Latest major West Virginia opioid trial starts Monday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The latest major lawsuit concerning the opioid crisis gets underway in Kanawha County Court Monday morning.  West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is suing three drug makers. They are the Janssen, Teva, and Allergan companies.  Morrisey says the firms flooded West Virginia with pain killers and did not warn medical professionals just […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Sports
Kanawha County, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Kanawha County, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Government
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia homeowners can get free COVID money

Some West Virginia homeowners who have had financial struggles related to the coronavirus pandemic may qualify for assistance from the state. Gov. Jim Justice says the West Virginia Housing Development Fund program will start accepting applications next Monday. The program can provide up to $15,000 for past-due mortgage payments and up to $5,000 for past-due […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
WVNews

West Virginia troopers arrest suspect in Boone County homicide

UNEEDA, W.Va. (WV News) — State Police have located a suspect in a Boone County homicide. A murder warrant has been issued to Timothy Lang Westfall, 33, of St. Albans, who's accused of fatally shooting Anthony Hizer, 36, of Madison, according to State Police Deputy Chief of Staff Capt. R.A. Maddy.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allergan#Drugs#Janssen Pharmaceutical#Teva Pharmaceutical
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Riding lawnmower rollover in Cross Lanes

UPDATE (April 4, 2022 at 1:05 p.m.): Metro 911 says one person has been transported for medical treatment, but the severity of injuries is still unknown. CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a person driving a riding lawnmower rolled over a hillside at the 5000 block of Luray Lane on Monday around 12:24 […]
CROSS LANES, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Kanawha County missing woman found safe

UPDATE: (5:35 P.M. March 21, 2022) Authorities say Michelle Hudnall has been located and is safe. SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the KCSO, Michelle Hudnall, 46, was last seen Friday, March 18, 2022 in the Craig’s Branch Road area […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WVSP to conduct sobriety check point in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police have announced they will be conducting a sobriety check point in Kanawha County. The check point, hosted in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, April 13 on Route 21, also known as Sissonville Drive, just […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy