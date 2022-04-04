ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Where Do Chris Reed and Jesse Davis Rank in the Vikings' Right Guard Competition?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

He ading into the beginning of their offseason program next week, the Vikings appear to have just one starting job up for competition on the offensive side of the ball. That would be at right guard, where Oli Udoh struggled last season as the primary starter. One could argue...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Sends Clear Message After Saints Visit

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu took a trip to New Orleans to visit the Saints. After seeing Marcus Williams leave and Malcolm Jenkins retire, New Orleans is in dire need of safety depth. A homecoming for the Louisiana native makes plenty of sense, especially given the Saints’ lack of depth at safety.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Davis
Person
Chris Kuper
VikingsTerritory

Peter King Confirms Vikings Interest in Coveted Draft Prospect

Over the last couple of months, the Minnesota Vikings are most commonly linked to Ahmad Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. for NFL draft forecasts. Well, the Vikings needed corners during the time, only holstering Cameron Dantzler on the roster as a startable cornerback. The anxiety over CBs dipped, though, amid the last two weeks as the Vikings signed Chandon Sullivan from the Green Bay Packers for the slot job and re-signed veteran Patrick Peterson.
NFL
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Connection to Colin Kaepernick wasn’t a factor in Vikings passing on Jim Harbaugh

It became even more obvious over the weekend that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh continues to have a high degree of loyalty and affection for former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, given that Harbaugh carved out an opportunity during the Wolverines spring game to give Kaepernick a chance to conduct an in-person throwing session for NFL scouts. Harbaugh’s gesture has sparked questions regarding whether the Vikings’ decision not to hire Harbaugh was influenced in any way by the possibility that Harbaugh would have tried to bring Kaepernick to Minnesota.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Covid
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Brett Favre allegations

Brett Favre may go down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history but his post-playing career is starting to fill up with scandals and unsavory developments. The latest one dropped Tuesday as a new report from Mississippi Today outlines the Green Bay Packers great’s connection to some shady dealings in state politics and drug projects.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning advising Broncos on how to use Russell Wilson

Peyton Manning still maintains close ties to both of the NFL teams he played for. He’s even using those ties to help one team get the most out of its new quarterback. Manning said in a new interview that he has been speaking to Russell Wilson to help Wilson in his transition to life with the Denver Broncos. Manning has even been in contact with Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett to give tips on how the coaching staff can help Wilson settle in smoothly.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Veteran Quarterback Signing

First, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got Tom Brady back from retirement. Then, they re-signed his backup. The Bucs announced Wednesday afternoon that they have officially welcomed back Blaine Gabbert, who has spent the last two seasons caddying for Brady. Gabbert appeared in six games for Tampa Bay in 2021, completing...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
Yardbarker

Should The Browns Have Interest In Joe Schobert?

Free agency has been ongoing for three weeks, and the Cleveland Browns are still evaluating their options. One of those potential options is linebacker Joe Schobert. The 28-year-old started his career in Cleveland. He played four seasons with the team before spending 2020 in Jacksonville and 2021 in Pittsburgh. Schobert...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Sleeping on a Vikings Super Bowl

The Minnesota Vikings are less than a month from the upcoming NFL draft. Despite making multiple additions through free agency, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell’s team is set to get better. How much better remains to be seen, but this could be a sleeper Super Bowl squad. Going...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

On the Vikings Upcoming Draft, Think about Randy Moss.

Exiting the 1997 season, the Minnesota Vikings holstered Cris Carter and Jake Reed as wide receivers on the team’s roster. Minnesota won a playoff game in New Jersey that season, recommitting to Brad Johnson for another year with Robert Smith, Carter, and Reed ready to take a crack at the NFC North in 1998.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy