Cincinnati, OH

Woman shot near Mad Frog in hospital with ‘non-life-threatening’ injuries

By Zachary Jarrell
University of Cincinnati News Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was shot early Monday morning on E. McMillan St. near Mad Frog, just blocks away from the University of Cincinnati (UC). The woman, who has not been identified,...

www.newsrecord.org

WKRC

Police identify man killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Police were called to the scene on 13th Street near Walnut Street around 3:30 a.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX 61

62-year-old woman shot in Hartford dies from injuries: police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman shot on Irving Street in Hartford last week has died from her injuries, police said Monday. Police responded to the 100 block of Irving Street on Wednesday afternoon where they found 62-year-old Cynthia Reynolds with a gunshot wound. "Upon arrival she was alert and...
HARTFORD, CT
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 50-year-old woman found shot to death in home near Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County officials have identified a 50-year-old woman who was found shot to death at her home last week near Pleasure Ridge Park. Paula Rife, of Louisville, was named in an update released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The 50-year-old died of a gunshot wound in the shooting that happened March 18 in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY

