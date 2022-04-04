ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester mobster recaptured after escaping custody in Florida

By James Battaglia
 2 days ago

ORLANDO, F.L. ( WROC ) — A Rochester mobster who escaped custody by walking away from a halfway house on March 28 was recaptured in Florida Monday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Dominic Taddeo was caught “without incident” around 11:00 a.m. in Hialeah, roughly 200 miles from Orlando, where he’d been staying at a halfway house.

“The tenacious work of the involved deputy marshals and the cooperation between our offices resulted in the quick capture of Mr. Taddeo,“ said U.S. Marshal Bill Berger of the Middle District of Florida.

Taddeo, 64, was a hit man for a Rochester-area crime family. He pleaded guilty in 1992 to federal racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s, along with weapons offenses, drugs, and enterprise corruption.

Taddeo was imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being sent to the halfway house. He was placed on escape status by the Bureau of Prisons after failing to return from an authorized medical appointment March 28.

