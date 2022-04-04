ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas man was driving 157 mph before crash that killed teen

By Nexstar Media Wire, Steven Masso
 2 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas ( KVEO ) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas arrested a man who was driving over 150 mph when he collided with another vehicle, killing a teenager and injuring two others in March.

Fort Worth officers arrested Bryce Abernathy, 22, on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter, according to a police press release .

At 11 p.m. on March 15, a white Camaro was traveling on westbound Interstate 20 when it collided with a silver SUV. One was killed in the collision and two others were injured.

The airbag control module showed that the Camaro was driving 157 mph, the release stated.

According to a report by NBC affiliate NBCDFW , the victim was identified as 19-year-old Shaundi Smallwood.

Smallwood had gone to a Six Flags amusement park with friends earlier in the night and was hanging out with them before the crash, his mother told the local TV station.

