ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp signs sweeping mental health bill into law

By SUDHIN THANAWALA
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqfp7_0ezK0cIr00

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law a bill aimed at bolstering the state’s dismal mental health care system. HB 1013 pressures private insurers to improve coverage for mental health conditions. It also requires publicly funded insurance programs to spend more on patient care and authorizes loan forgiveness for people studying […]

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp signs amended budget with more pay, refunds

ATLANTA (AP) — Citing increased revenues, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an amended budget that includes pay boosts for state employees, hundreds of millions of dollars to restore education cuts and an earmark of more than $1 billion for tax refunds. Kemp said Wednesday the state was in a unique economic position that he […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

Kemp signs bill to suspend Georgia gas tax

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law into effect Friday afternoon which will temporarily suspend Georgia's gas tax. In theory, it could knock about 29 cents off per gallon at the pump. The bill, which passed the Georgia House earlier this week and the state Senate on Thursday,...
GEORGIA STATE
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst American State For Healthcare

There are 920,000 hospital beds in America. Most people don’t have to use them. However, 145 million Americans go to emergency rooms each year, which is where a large percentage of U.S. residents get their only medical treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic changed American healthcare radically. Large numbers of doctors retired or were driven out of […]
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Health System#Ap#Hb
Salon

Congress just made a "choice to extend the pandemic" by cutting international COVID aid to $0

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican and Democratic congressional negotiators on Monday are reportedly set to announce a $10 billion coronavirus funding package that contains no money to fight the pandemic globally, prompting outrage from public health experts who say the decision will prolong the Covid-19 crisis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Ballotpedia News

Indiana gov. signs bill amending partially blocked teachers union dues law

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) signed Senate Bill 297 on March 7, amending a partially-blocked teachers union dues law. Holcomb signed Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 251 on April 22, 2021, enacting a law that says, “A school employee has the right to resign from, and end any financial obligation to, a school employee organization at any time.” It says that an “authorization for school employee organization dues to be deducted from school employee pay shall be on a form prescribed by the attorney general” and that “[a]uthorizations by a school employee for the withholding of school employee organization dues from the school employee’s pay shall not exceed one (1) year in duration and shall be subject to annual renewal.” Upon receiving an employee’s authorization form, the employer must email the employee and get a response confirming the authorization.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Jen Psaki criticises ‘extreme and harmful’ laws targeting trans people and abortion in Arizona and Oklahoma

White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticised four bills signed into law in Arizona and Oklahoma this week targeting transgender young people and restricting abortion care, among dozens of bills filed by Republican legislators this year aimed at LGBT+ Americans and abortion rights.The Republican governors of both states signed bills into law banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also approved a measure banning gender-affirming surgeries for people under 18 years old and a law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, a restriction at the centre of a US Supreme Court case reviewing a...
SOCIETY
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy