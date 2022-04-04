ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Starving, Thirsty, 44-Pound Great Dane Rescued in Iowa

By Tami
 1 day ago
There should be a special place in hell for people who mistreat animals. When the ARL officer arrived, she found the Great Dane named Kal shut in the crate with no food...

Davenport, IA
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

