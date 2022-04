If you’ve been to the gas pump lately, we don’t need to tell you that fuel prices are fluctuating like the needle on the scale during a pandemic. Now imagine that you’re driving a semi-truck with a 150- gallon tank and it costs you about 787 dollars to fill. That’s the daily dilemma many truckers are facing these days and why today’s Reliabank Business Beat guest, Dylan Peterson, makes it his mission to help truckers when they are trying to decide what to buy and how to buy it – when adding to their fleet.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 12 DAYS AGO