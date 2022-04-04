T.J. McConnell could return on Tuesday

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) could return for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

In a somewhat surprising development, the Pacers have upgraded guard T.J. McConnell to questionable for Tuesday’s game against Philadelphia, the team tweets.

With the season winding down and Indiana well out of the playoff race, it was generally assumed McConnell’s season was over. McConnell’s season was derailed in early December when he underwent surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist.

Prior to the injury, McConnell appeared in 23 games this season and was averaging 8.4 PPG, 4.8 APG, 3.3 RPG and 1.0 SPG in 24.2 MPG. McConnell re-signed with Indiana in the offseason, agreeing to a four-year deal worth nearly $34M. He was a key reserve for the Pacers the previous two seasons after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Sixers.

McConnell could simply be testing out the wrist to see if all is well but getting him back in uniform could have an ulterior motive. With several other guards on the roster, including second-year players Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte, the Pacers could be showcasing McConnell to teams interested in dealing for a veteran guard this summer.