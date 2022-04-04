Body Found in Mayfair Subdivision

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was discovered at the Wes Davis Greenway in Bristol, Tenn., on Sunday, according to a city official. Captain Dannielle Eller with the Bristol, Tenn. Police Department said the death does not appear to be suspicious, and the body is being sent for autopsy. No name has been released at […]
CHICAGO — Two brothers were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the victims’ family. Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on […]
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Evanston police confirmed Saturday the body pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday has been identified as missing 31-year-old activist Elise Malary.Around 4:30 p.m. Evanston Police and Fire Departments responded to Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square for a report of a woman found by the rocks. Malary has been missing since March 9 after she sent a text to her sister Fabiana around 9 a.m. – her last known contact. She was later reported missing on March 11. "She's never done anything like this before," said Fabiana. "So that's why it's been just so...
A Florida man was arrested for murder in connection to a man’s body being found on I-65 in White County earlier in March, according to Indiana State Police. On March 8, police were called to a stretch of I-65 (187.5 mile marker) just south of the State Road 18 exit in the Brookston area. Cleanup […]
Detectives have identified and charged a Chicago man with stealing 13 high-end cars, worth almost $900,000, from a car dealership in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann said numerous vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the 600 block of West Terra Cotta Avenue in Crystal Lake on July 11 and […]
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan child-killer sentenced to more than a century in prison last fall had another 50 to 125 years tacked onto his sentence last week after pleading guilty to killing a Lansing couple in a deadly home invasion. Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, 41, was sentenced Feb. 28...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. SWAT teams were called as a precaution. Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head.
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews Friday night were working to figure out what started a fire in West Pullman that left a man dead and his wife of 64 years fighting for her life.The husband and wife – both in their 90s – were trapped. Their family told CBS 2's Jermont Terry they hope the wife pulls through.As workers boarded up the house at 11649 S. Aberdeen St., family members tried collecting anything salvageable from the deadly fire."My heart is broken," said the couple's nephew, Sidney Johnson, "and I can just imagine what they went through."Johnson's aunt and uncle, Clarence...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you seen these three men? Chicago police just released new surveillance video hoping to find the gunmen who shot and killed a 12-year-old girl on the way home from her own birthday party. City POD cameras captured images of the killers. On March 1 Nyzireya London Moore was riding in the car with her family near 72nd and Oakley when someone started firing in the street. A bullet hit Moore in the head. She died three three days later. Chicago police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in this case.
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Family and friends of a Bolingbrook woman who was fatally shot while driving in Chicago gathered for a balloon release Saturday, honoring her memory and legacy. Tiffany Mordi was just 25 years old and about to turn 26 when a celebratory birthday weekend turned to tragedy. White and green balloons soared over […]
A handgun used in the South Loop killing of a friend of well-known rapper G Herbo was among a cache of weapons a trio of U.S. soldiers at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, conspired to sell in Chicago, according to court records. A .40-caliber Glock was used in the killing of Gregory...
One of two men who committed a theft at Walmart and fled from police in a stolen car in Huntley has been sentenced to five years in prison. The Huntley Police Department responded on February 27, 2021, to a retail theft call at the Walmart, 12300 Route 47 in Huntley. Police said at the time […]
CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman was shot to death and a 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in East Chatham, according to police. Police said the two individuals were in the 800 block of East 83rd Street at approximately 4:20 a.m. when an unknown gunman approached and opened fire, striking […]
UPDATE: Police have identified Marcus Mclin, 25, of Rockford as the victim of the deadly shooting An autopsy showed that he died of injuries received in the shooting ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cherryvale Mall became a crime scene Saturday night, leaving one person dead and others shaken up. While police said that it was […]
The director of the Chicago Film Office is recovering after being beaten by three men trespassing inside his parked vehicle outside his home. “This [morning] I was attacked, beaten, and my car stolen by three kids,” Kwame Amoaku reportedly said in a Facebook post. “Thanks to all who have reached out. I’m in the ICU. I’m going to be ok.”
