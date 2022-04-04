Democrats call for veto of law allowing lawyers to conceal carry in the courtroom
WAVE News - Monday afternoon, April 4, 2022.
no no no they have to work with evil minded people sometimes daily unless Dims want to purchase a bullet proof vest for every lawyer that enters 🤦🏽🤦🏽🤦🏽🤦🏽🤦🏽
That’s awesome to give a morally compromised group of people the right to carry concealed weapons into court.
