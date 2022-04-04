ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan AP D4 POY: Brady Titus, Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian

By STEVEN KAMINSKI
The Associated Press
1 day ago
 1 day ago

Brady Titus couldn’t have scripted a better ending to his high school basketball career.

Actually, the Tri-unity Christian senior guard would have been hard pressed to script a more impressive career.

The Michigan Associated Press All-State panel has voted Titus the Division 4 Player of the Year after he led the Defenders to the state championship.

Titus came up big once again in the March 26 state title game, scoring a game-high 33 points in the Defenders’ 56-45 overtime win over Ewen-Trout Creek at the Breslin Center. Titus scored eight of Tri-unity’s first 10 points in the overtime, sparking Tri-unity to its fifth state title in program history.

The effort capped a brilliant four-year career for Titus, who set eight school records. That included the 29.7 points per game that he averaged this winter.

“He couldn’t have had a better ending,” said Mark Keeler, who has coached the Defenders for 35 years. “He is an awesome young man and I’m just so proud of him. He has worked so hard and is diligent. He has stayed humble and hungry. He didn’t let up, and it showed in the finals. He was not going to be denied. It was fun to watch.”

He set eight Tri-Unity records, including a single-game record of 44 points, single-season mark of 771 and the career scoring with 1,913 points, despite missing 17 games over last two years due to COVID-19 protocols.

What doesn’t show up in the statistics and record book is Titus’ leadership skills. The Defenders lost in the state championship game in 2021 and returned to win it all this season despite returning only two starters and five players in all.

“We returned Brady and Aidan DeKlyen, and that was it (for starters),” said Keeler, whose team finished 21-6. “We had two sophomores starting with him and another sophomore coming off the bench. We had a relatively young team. It was fun to see as the year progressed. We got better and better, especially on defense.”

Titus will continue his education and basketball career at Indiana Tech. Keeler predicted success for Titus at the next level.

“The biggest thing is his attitude,” Keeler said. “As successful as he became, he never let it go to his head. He reflected it. He had to know he was a good player. That what everybody was telling him. Sometimes kids soak it all in and start stinking and have huge attitudes.

“He was nothing like that. He was like a mirror. He reflected it. He reflected it to God, and he reflected it to his teammates and everybody around him. He was very unselfish with his attitude. It never corrupted him in regards to his humility.”

