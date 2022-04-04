ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders refute report team withheld ticket revenue

By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders are denying a report that alleged they withheld ticket revenue from visiting teams, with the lawyer for a former employee responding by accusing the team of defamation.

A team spokeswoman said in a statement sent to The Associated Press and other outlets Monday there was “absolutely no withholding of ticket revenue at any time.” She added the revenues are subject to independent audit by multiple parties and “anyone who offered testimony suggesting a withholding of revenue has committed perjury, plain and simple.”

The statement came two days after Front Office Sports reported, citing sources, the U.S Congress’ House Oversight Committee received information to indicate Washington withheld ticket revenue. Front Office Sports reported at least one person gave information to Congressional investigators alleging the team did not pass along the full 40% of ticket revenue required by NFL rules.

After the team’s statement, the lawyer for former Washington vice president of sales and customer service Jason Friedman blasted the team for denying the report and accusing him of perjury.

“They defamed my client, Jason Friedman, who came forward at the request of the Congressional Oversight Committee and testified truthfully, with evidence,” Lisa Banks said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Mr. Friedman is unable to defend himself publicly due to contractual constraints that prevent him from speaking freely. He would be happy to recount his testimony if Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders allow him to do so.”

Ticket revenue is shared among all 32 NFL teams, with 40% of it deposited in a visiting team fund. Such money is among the pillars of the league’s revenue-sharing commitment.

An NFL spokesman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Congress began investigating the team earlier this year after the league did not release a written report of an investigation into sexual harassment inside the organization. Front Office Sports and The Washington Post last week reported the investigation widened to include the finances of the team that has been owned by Dan Snyder since 1999.

Austin Hacker, the spokesman for Republicans on the Oversight Committee, in a statement called it a “leak of one-sided, unconfirmed, unsupported allegations from a disgruntled ex-employee with an ax to grind.” He added, “Nothing the Committee has heard from any credible witness points to any financial improprieties.”

Playing as the Washington Football Team for a second consecutive season, FedEx Field was often full of visiting fans in 2021. The team ranked second to last in the NFL in attendance just ahead of Detroit, averaging a crowd of 52,751.

The team rebranded as the Commanders in February and are in the midst of an eventful offseason. They traded for quarterback Carson Wentz, retooled their offensive line and own the 11th in the draft later this month.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Brett Favre Entangled In Scandal: NFL World Reacts

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre continues to be entangled in political scandals in his home state of Mississippi. Favre, who played collegiately at Southern Miss, was linked on Monday to a scandal involving former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant. Mississippi Today reported on Monday that there could be connections between Favre,...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
The Independent

1st execution in Arizona in nearly 8 years set for May 11

The Arizona Supreme Court issued an execution warrant Thursday for a death-row prisoner in what would be the state’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.The state's highest court set a May 11 execution date for Clarence Dixon, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of a college student. The last time Arizona used the death penalty was in July 2014, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said had been botched.Dixon has 20 days to decide whether to...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy