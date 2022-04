Julia Miller went 5-5 with one RBI and scored three runs to lead Moorestown past Westampton Tech 11-2 in Westampton. Despite Moorestown (1-1) jumping out to a 4-0 lead, Westampton Tech (0-2) scratched across two runs in the bottom of the third inning to cut the deficit in half. However, Moorestown took back control in the fifth as it scored three runs before tacking on four more in the seventh.

MOORESTOWN, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO