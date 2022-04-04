VIDEO: East Hampton Public Library starts 'Kindness Initiative'

(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha has released an online survey to get input from the public about the new public library project. The City of Omaha, Omaha Public Library, Omaha Public Library Foundation, and others are encouraging participation from the community in the engagement phase of the potential new library at 72nd and Dodge. The city says the survey is focused on listening to a variety of viewpoints and ensuring that the design and service capabilities of a new central public library meets community needs. The survey can also be taken at other public library locations.

OMAHA, NE ・ 20 DAYS AGO