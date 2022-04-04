ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

VIDEO: East Hampton Public Library starts 'Kindness Initiative'

 1 day ago

Audit of COVID spending in West Haven shows bonuses.

Omaha Public Library Project Survey

(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha has released an online survey to get input from the public about the new public library project. The City of Omaha, Omaha Public Library, Omaha Public Library Foundation, and others are encouraging participation from the community in the engagement phase of the potential new library at 72nd and Dodge. The city says the survey is focused on listening to a variety of viewpoints and ensuring that the design and service capabilities of a new central public library meets community needs. The survey can also be taken at other public library locations.
OMAHA, NE
Trinity College student killed in Hartford hit-and-run

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An early morning crash in Hartford left a Trinity College student dead and two others hurt, according to police. Police said it was a hit-and-run that happened at New Britain Avenue and Henry Street a little before 11:40 p.m. on Thursday. Jillian Hegarty, 20, of St....
HARTFORD, CT
West Haven, CT
East Hampton, CT
West Haven, CT
East Hampton, CT
Connecticut Government
Connecticut State
Student art featured at public library

Area residents are invited to view the works of student artists displaying their works at the Antigo Public Library for the next two weeks. The 2022 Antigo Area Regional Art Show (Statewide Teen Art Mentor Program, STAMP) is going on now through March 24. It features the works of artists age 13-19.
ANTIGO, WI
Four shot, one dead in Hartford

State Rep. Laura Devlin is Republican gubernatorial hopeful Bob Stefanowski's running mate this fall.
HARTFORD, CT
VIDEO: Crash closes streets in Hartford

A crash investigation in Hartford, Alex Jones to face a judge, an update on NH's police chief and a seal pup returns to the ocean!. Gov., transportation leaders discuss free bus fares.
HARTFORD, CT
More than 40 vehicles were rifled through in Wolcott

An early morning crash in Hartford left a Trinity College student dead and two others hurt, according to police. UConn students support women's basketball team at watch party.
HARTFORD, CT
New luxury apartments coming to downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of new luxury apartments are coming to downtown Hartford. It’s part of the North Crossing Development right next to Dunkin Donuts Park. Painting is completed, windows are being installed, and construction is winding down. This is the first phase of the development in downtown...
HARTFORD, CT
It's a Deal! Shore town, coastal group agree on beach access

A Jersey Shore town and a coastal environmental group have settled a long-running lawsuit that will allow public access to a beach, while allowing the end of a street leading to the beach to be sold to an oceanfront homeowner. The borough of Deal, located just north of Asbury Park,...
DEAL, NJ
Windham Public Schools are dealing with a phone issue

WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - The public schools district in Windham said it is dealing with a phone issue. Windham Public Schools posted to social media on Monday that it was experiencing an internet and external phone issue that spanned the whole district. “Please bear with us as we work to...
WINDHAM, CT

