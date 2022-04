JUPITER, Fla. -- For a hitter not known for fast starts, Paul Goldschmidt put up a lofty number in spring training. A batting average of .500, in fact. "Anything can happen when you're talking about 20 to 30 at-bats," the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman said Tuesday. "Just like the end of spring, the numbers can be skewed better or worse. It's not something I look at. It's just getting your body ready for opening day and being ready to play the whole year."

MLB ・ 15 HOURS AGO