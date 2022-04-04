ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

FEMA reimbursing 90% of Hurricane Sally damage cost

By James Gordon
utv44.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Getting money back for the cost of debris removal following Hurricane Sally is still haunting local governments. The good news: FEMA has now come through with the majority of reimbursements to cities and counties after Congress upped the reimbursement percentage from 75% to...

utv44.com

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
KPLC TV

FEMA to award Calcasieu Parish additional $7.1M for hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced it will be awarding an additional $7,128,875.83 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for hurricane recovery reimbursement. U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins says the funding was made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is a 90% federal cost-share...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: FEMA will provide millions in flood assistance funds to 4 states affected by Hurricane Ida

The Biden administration is announcing a new $60 million federal grant initiative to help flood-prone homeowners in four states devastated by Hurricane Ida last summer. Starting on April 1, homeowners in Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be able to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to either rebuild or sell homes that have been flooded multiple times.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Robertsdale, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Baldwin County, AL
Government
City
Fairhope, AL
City
Foley, AL
County
Baldwin County, AL
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Reimbursement#Mutual Aid#Wpmi#County Solid Waste
WKRG News 5

Schools closing in preparation for potential severe weather

(WKRG) — With Tuesday being a WKRG News 5 Weather Aware day, there is a chance for potential severe weather to sweep through our area of the Gulf Coast. Some schools are preparing now due to the anticipation of severe weather. The following school closures are broken down by county. Alabama Clarke County Clarke County […]
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Tracking storm damage in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather moved through the WKRG News 5 viewing area on Tuesday, April 5, bringing with it tornadic activity and damaging winds. We’re keeping track of damage reports here. 1:52 p.m.: Five homes have received minor damage from this morning’s storm in Coffeeville. Some issues include shingle issues flashing issues All […]
COFFEEVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Dollar General Is A Danger Zone

Dollar General operates about 17,000 stores around the country, that employs more than 150,000 workers. Since 2016 DG has been fined $3.3 million nationwide. Dollar General has 15 business days to respond to the OSHA citations at the Mobile Alabama store. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been...
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

PHOTOS: Severe storms cause damage in Mississippi on April 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The storms brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail to parts of the state. Thousands of power outages have been reported by multiple energy companies. A possible tornado moved through Covington County and caused damage on Salem Church Road near Collins. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJHG-TV

The cost of living in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cost of calling Panama City Beach home doesn’t come cheap. “Inflation” is the buzzword these days and it seems we’re all feeling the sting. “I do I feel like everything is just skyrocketing to an unreal amount,” one Panama City...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Alabama power outages: Tracking severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather moved through the WKRG News 5 viewing area on Tuesday, April 5, bringing with it tornadic activity and damaging winds. That kind of weather means power outages as winds tear down power lines. We’re keeping track of power outages in Alabama with the Alabama Power outage map. 1:55 PM: […]
MOBILE, AL
US News and World Report

FEMA Trailers for 2020 Hurricanes Soon to Require Rent

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will soon be charging rent to about 1,750 households displaced by Louisiana’s 2020 hurricanes and still living in mobile homes and similar housing provided by the agency. At Louisiana's request, FEMA had extended the deadlines for leaving those...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy