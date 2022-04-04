ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal at Crystal Palace match thread: a tricky away test

By Aaron Lerner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal travel to south London to take on Crystal Palace this evening having temporarily fallen out of fourth in the table on goals scored. The Gunners have two games in hand over Tottenham but have little room for error with a North London Derby remaining on the schedule. Mikel Arteta’s side...

The Independent

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace beat former club Arsenal to dent top-four hopes

Crystal Palace blew Arsenal away with a comprehensive 3-0 Premier League victory at Selhurst Park to dent the visitors’ top-four hopes and continue their own momentum under boss Patrick Vieira.Results over the weekend had seen the Gunners leapfrogged by rivals Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification and they were unable to respond on a night to forget for Mikel Arteta’s men.Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew put the Eagles in control after 24 minutes and Wilfried Zaha’s second-half penalty added deserved gloss to the score for the hosts, who extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
