Ector County, TX

Traffic deaths spike In Texas work zones

 2 days ago

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the number of work zone fatalities rose by more than 33%.

TxDOT detailed in a press release that traffic crashes in the state’s work zones claimed the lives of 244 people in 2021, which is a 33% increase over the previous year.

Drivers and their passengers accounted for the majority of those who died in Texas work zone crashes last year: 195 motorists or vehicle passengers were killed, along with 38 pedestrians, four bicyclists and three roadside construction workers.

TxDOT’s project tracker details there are 186 projects where construction is underway or beginning soon. There are 144 construction porjects scheduled to begin within four years.

In Ector County, there are 50 projects where construction is underway or beginning soon.

Beginning April 11, TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign is marking National Work Zone Awareness Week by sharing safety tips to prevent work zone crashes and fatalities.

“It’s cause for tremendous concern that the number of people killed on our roadways reached a 40-year high last year and fatalities in our work zones rose dramatically,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams stated in the press release. “It’s important for drivers to remember that driving conditions in work zones can be especially challenging because of extra congestion, slow-moving heavy equipment, temporary barriers and vehicles that make sudden stops. That’s why it’s crucial for everyone to give driving their full attention and drive a safe speed in areas where construction and maintenance are underway.”

The “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign offers five tips for driving safely through a work zone:

>> Slow down. Follow the posted speed limit and adjust your driving to match road conditions.

>> Pay attention. Avoid distractions, keep your mind on the road and put your phone away.

>> Watch out for road crews. The only protective gear they wear is reflective clothing, a hardhat, and safety boots. Always follow flaggers’ instructions and be mindful of construction area road signs.

>> Don’t tailgate. Give yourself room to stop in a hurry, should you need to. Rear-end collisions are the most common kind of work zone crashes.

>> Allow extra time. Road construction can slow things down. Count on it, and plan for it.

The press release also details roadside safety also extends to complying with the state’s Move Over/Slow Down law that requires drivers to move over a lane or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching a TxDOT vehicle, emergency vehicle, law enforcement, tow truck or utility vehicle stopped with flashing lights activated on the roadside.

Traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present and can cost up to $2,000. Failure to heed the Move Over/Slow Down law also can result in a fine up to $2,000.

All roadway safety professionals are encouraged to wear orange on April 13 for National Go Orange Day to proudly show their support of work zone safety.

Odessa American

Local law enforcement starts pinwheel gardens

To kick off April, the Ector County Sheriff's Office and the Odessa Police Department have each started a pinwheel garden to bring attention to National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Local law enforcement has partnered with the Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center to bring awareness to this nationwide problem.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

