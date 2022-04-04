ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Police: Kan. woman was selling meth, marijuana from home

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a drug bust at a home in Great Bend. Just after...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: 60 lbs of marijuana, other drugs seized from Hickory woman during traffic stop

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators seized 60 pounds of marijuana, over 260 grams of cocaine, 47 oxycodone pills, and various other drugs from a Hickory woman during a traffic stop last Friday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 31-year-old Elizabeth Pearson was pulled over along 11th Street Circle in northwest […]
HICKORY, NC
KSNB Local4

Four arrested on drug charges following traffic stop near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Four people from Wisconsin have been arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Around 2:18 p.m. Monday, Kearney Police officers pulled over the 2021 Jeep near mile marker 274 for following too closely. Upon contact with the four adult occupants of the vehicle, officers noticed suspicious activity and an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.
KEARNEY, NE
News On 6

OCSO: Woman Arrested In $3 Million Drug Bust

The Oklahoma County Sherrif's Office says a woman is behind bars after busting her with $3 million worth of illegal drugs. Jamera Hennings was driving home to Ohio from Arizona when a deputy along I-35 near 122nd Street noticed her swerving and pulled her over. Hennings had fentanyl, meth and...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Meth and Cash Seized, Warrant Issued for Suspected Drug Dealer

NEW HOLLAND, PA — An arrest warrant has been issued for 57-year-old Donna Sumner of Nottingham Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, states the New Holland Police Department. Sumner is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and related offenses. Authorities state that on March 17, 2022, at approximately 11:11...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Marijuana#Police#Methamphetamine#Kan
WJTV 12

Man, woman arrested on drug charges in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On March 7, 2022, Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman on drug charges. Deputies responded to a call about a woman who was unresponsive from possible overdose on Wardlaw Road. They began life-saving measure when they arrived, and a search warrant was executed at the location. Investigators […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WBRE

Police arrest four after discovery of $6,386 in drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people in Scranton are behind bars after police say they discovered over $6,000 in drugs. According to the Scranton Police Department, on March 19 officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Mulberry Street. Officers on the scene stated they encountered two males, identified as John Gundaker and […]
SCRANTON, PA
KSN News

Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
KSNT News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Neshoba Democrat

2 charged in high-speed casino chase

Two people have been charged in a high-speed chase into Leake County that inured two Sheriff’s deputies last month, the authorities said. Angela Whitehead, 30, of 4160 New Hope Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, DUI, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing and possession of marijuana in a a vehicle, officials said.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy