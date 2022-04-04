ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Baby Calves headline the start of Ag Week

By VAL ELLIS Staff Reporter
The Exponent
The Exponent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsqQc_0ezJnA9600

Purdue’s Agriculture Week kicked off today at Memorial Mall with the two week old calves named Ice Cream and Grilled Cheese.

The Milk Monday event went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was put on by the Purdue Dairy Club. It was the first event of Ag Week, a weeklong showcase to highlight the giant leaps within the agriculture industry and Purdue’s College of Agriculture, according to its website.

The baby calves were the star of the show, as attendees crowded around to take photos with and watch the animals. Attendees also waited in line to pick up a free t-shirt, cup and stickers for attending the event.

Members of the Dairy Club cooked and handed out grilled cheese to students as part of the event.

The Food Science Club was also set up nearby, handing out cotton candy, along with a poster detailing the science behind the treat.

“We’re making some grilled cheese and handing out milk just as a way of advocating for the dairy community.” said Stephanie Nobbe, a junior in the College of Agriculture and member of the Dairy Club.

The next event of Ag week is Tech Tuesday which will feature large scale tractors and drones on Memorial Mall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Exponent
The Exponent

3K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

646K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Times-Republican

Celebrate National Ag Week

National Ag Week is March 20-26. As a corn and soybean farmer in Marshall County, I’m proud to celebrate that the crops I grow here in our community can be found across the world in the form of animal feed, fuel, food products and more. But it’s more than that.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Mashed

Dairy Queen's Returning Blizzard Is Inspired By A Popular Festival Food

When you think of carnivals, you probably think of carousels, games, fried food, and, of course, cotton candy. No day at the fair can be complete without a helping of this sweet, colorful, sugar-spun treat. And now, fans of Dairy Queen will be able to enjoy this iconic festival flavor without having to spend a day at the fairgrounds. The popular ice cream chain will be helping to ring in the warmer weather this year with the return of its limited-edition Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat, which will be April's Blizzard of the Month (via Instagram). This Blizzard puts the classic flavor of cotton candy into the brand's signature soft serve, which then gets topped off with colorful "cotton candy sprinkles," per Dairy Queen. As the finishing touch, the treat is served upside down for maximum flavor and enjoyment.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Kroger Just Dropped Two Decadent Ice Cream Flavors

America sure loves ice cream. According to Frozen Dessert Supplies, some of the most-loved ice cream flavors around the country are Buttered Pecan, Birthday Cake, and Moose Tracks, and of course, nothing compares to the original vanilla or chocolate varieties. While the tried-and-true standards are classics for a reason, grocery store chain Kroger is shaking things up with the introduction of two new ice cream flavors that have social media buzzing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Business
West Lafayette, IN
Industry
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
Mashed

Why You Might See Giraffe And Lion Meat On Future Restaurant Menus

Meatless dishes are hitting the menus in fast food joints, Michelin-star restaurants, and everything in between faster than you can say "puma." But curiously, a highly carnivorous food trend is developing at the exact same time. While consumers are being asked to forgo their beef burgers and opt for plant-based versions instead, meat-loving customers are being wooed with the promise of tiger steaks and lion burgers. Yes, these two food trends may seem diametrically opposed — until you learn exactly how these African safari animals are going to wind up on your plate.
ANIMALS
ABC 4

Eats Bakery talks about their dairy, vegan and GF options.

We are a dairy free, vegan and gluten free bakery. You can find us at farmers markets throughout the year. Yummy deserts created for those who have food allergies or intolerances. Business/social media you’d like to share: Instagram- eats_bakery, Website: eatsbakery.com. Website: Eatsbakery.com. Instagram: Eats_Bakery.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Industry#Purdue#Agriculture Week#Grilled Cheese#The Purdue Dairy Club#Ag Week#The Food Science Club#The Dairy Club#Tech
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy