Baby Calves headline the start of Ag Week

Purdue’s Agriculture Week kicked off today at Memorial Mall with the two week old calves named Ice Cream and Grilled Cheese.

The Milk Monday event went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was put on by the Purdue Dairy Club. It was the first event of Ag Week, a weeklong showcase to highlight the giant leaps within the agriculture industry and Purdue’s College of Agriculture, according to its website.

The baby calves were the star of the show, as attendees crowded around to take photos with and watch the animals. Attendees also waited in line to pick up a free t-shirt, cup and stickers for attending the event.

Members of the Dairy Club cooked and handed out grilled cheese to students as part of the event.

The Food Science Club was also set up nearby, handing out cotton candy, along with a poster detailing the science behind the treat.

“We’re making some grilled cheese and handing out milk just as a way of advocating for the dairy community.” said Stephanie Nobbe, a junior in the College of Agriculture and member of the Dairy Club.

The next event of Ag week is Tech Tuesday which will feature large scale tractors and drones on Memorial Mall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.