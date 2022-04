The United States Geological Survey says a small tremor shook parts of the state late Tuesday morning. No damage was reported, though a number of residents said they felt the shaking. While not too overly common, earthquakes have been known to occasionally occur in the New York state. Some geologists even feel that the state is overdue for a much bigger event, that would cause millions of dollars in damage to infrastructure not equipped for earthquakes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 DAYS AGO