Virginia’s last two governors vetoed efforts to soften the state’s longstanding ban on switchblades. But the easy-to-open knives will soon be legal after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a switchblade bill that passed the politically divided General Assembly with overwhelming support. Widely outlawed in the 1950s due to the perception they were the preferred weapon of […] The post After years of failed attempts, Virginia is legalizing switchblades appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO