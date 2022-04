If you have multiple different email address for your work and your personal life, managing all your different inboxes can feel like a full-time job all on its own. If you want to avoid that headache, then we have a deal you're going to want to check out. Mailbird combines all your inboxes in a single unified and easy-to-navigate app so you never have to worry about checking multiple accounts again. Now through March 16, you can get a lifetime Mailbird subscription for just $39, which is $40 off from the usual price. Or, for $69, you can opt for the Business plan, which adds a slew of new features like integration with workplace apps such as Slack or Dropbox and integration with Microsoft Exchange.

COMPUTERS ・ 23 DAYS AGO