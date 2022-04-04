ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Drivers Can Get ID Numbers On Catalytic Converters For Free Wednesday

By City News Service
 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - People who want their vehicle identification numbers etched onto their catalytic converters as a preventative measure against theft can get the service done for free in Silver Lake on Wednesday.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Silver Lake Reservoir, 1863 Silver Lake Blvd, north of the dog park.

The event is hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department's Northeast Auto Detectives and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Office Taskforce for Regional Auto Theft Prevention.

Catalytic converters are devices under vehicles that convert toxic gasses and pollutants into less-toxic pollutants. They have become increased targets for theft because the costs of platinum, palladium and rhodium -- which are used for catalytic converters -- have risen in recent years.

In February, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called on state legislators to approve a measure requiring auto dealers to engrave vehicle identification numbers on catalytic converters. Moore said that one in five thefts from a vehicle in Los Angeles is a catalytic converter.

The devices have also been stolen from city-owned vehicles, including 39 over Christmas weekend, costing taxpayers about $74,000. In March 2021, the city also lost dozens of catalytic converters following a break-in at a city yard in Lincoln Heights, where catalytic converters were stolen from 68 vehicles.

Ed A
2d ago

Sounds good on paper. My VIN is etched and gets stolen anyway. Police might find it in a junkyard and then what, knock on my door with it and say, we found it? Just asking

Sells Leonard
2d ago

What a waste of time. The police need to spend time catching the thief’s and the metal recycling companies. Had a cat stolen the police had video a witness and a license plate of the suspects vehicle, never heard a word fro the Torrance PD. They were called they never followed up

