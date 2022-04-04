ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Romney announces he will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Lee says he won’t

By ELIZA PACE, KSL TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Sen. Mitt Romney announced he would be supporting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, while Sen. Mike Lee announced he would vote against it. Romney released the following statement Monday:. “After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and...

