Small earthquake confirmed in Upper Valley

MALIBU (CBSLA) — A light earthquake rattled in the Pacific Ocean just off Malibu Monday morning. The quake occurred more than eight miles south-southeast from Malibu, in the ocean, at a depth of about 6 miles at 9:02 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. According to expert Dr. Lucy Jones, earthquakes in this area are common — Monday’s quake occurred close to the site a magnitude-5.0 in 1989 and a 5.2 that occurred during the 1979 Rose Bowl game. Little earthquake offshore of Malibu this morning. Close to the 1979 M5.2 that happened during the Rose Bowl game, and to a M5.0 in 1989. We often see small quakes in this area. https://t.co/T4tkQBDwQk — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) March 21, 2022 Most “Did You Feel It?” responses to the USGS appear to be coming in from Malibu and Santa Monica, but a number of people in West Los Angeles report having felt the earthquake as well.

