ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mogeY_0ezJiysH00 There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices , in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.

Among the reasons for the January rise in home prices were people racing to get low mortgage rates as interest rates have begun to rise. Another factor was a sharp drop in the number of homes available for sale. And the city that has run out of homes for sale is Denver.

The surge in home prices in the past two years has been triggered by several factors. Among them is that many people have relocated from expensive coastal cities where home prices can be double the national average or more  to cheaper inland cities that offer lower cost of living overall and what some may consider a better quality of life. In addition, many people who have been able to work from home because of the pandemic became more mobile.

Up until recently, another major driver was historically low mortgage rates. They dropped below 3% for a 30 year fixed rate loan and stayed at that level for months. In the new interest rate environment, the rate has moved toward 5%, cutting home buyer purchasing power. (For historical perspective, this is the mortgage rate in America every year since 1972 .)

Experts often look at two factors to measure changes in the real estate market by metro. One is how fast home prices are rising and the other is the number of homes in inventory, which is essentially the number of homes for sale at any point in time.

Realtor.com has just released its March Housing Report. Among the findings is that the median price of a home for sale in the U.S. rose above $400,000 for the first time in history, hitting $405,000. Buyers could get some relief in future months. Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com suggested that inventory declines may slow, perhaps opening up supply and moderating prices.

For now, however, prices of listed homes rose 13.5% compared to last year to a median price of $405,000. And the median days a home was on the market remained very low. In several of the 50 largest metros, the number was below 25 days. To determine the markets where homes sell the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Realtor.com’s report.

The metro where homes were on the market for the fewest days in March was Denver, at an extraordinarily low nine days. This was down by seven days compared to the same month last year. Not surprisingly, prices in the city also surged. They rose 18.8% year over year to $663,000, which makes Denver among the most expensive markets in America. (Find out if Denver is among America’s 50 best cities to live .)

Click here this city as run out of homes for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWa3O_0ezJiysH00

50. Pittsburgh, PA
> Median days on market: 61
> Change in median days YoY: No change
> Median price, March 2022: $223,000
> Change in median price YoY: -13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YyUFq_0ezJiysH00

49. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY
> Median days on market: 49
> Change in median days YoY: 2
> Median price, March 2022: $225,000
> Change in median price YoY: -7.2%

ALSO READ: This Is the Best Week to Sell a House This Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yi04L_0ezJiysH00

48. Kansas City, MO-KS
> Median days on market: 48
> Change in median days YoY: -3
> Median price, March 2022: $390,000
> Change in median price YoY: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVZLc_0ezJiysH00

47. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
> Median days on market: 47
> Change in median days YoY: -13
> Median price, March 2022: $699,000
> Change in median price YoY: 7.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476Hv5_0ezJiysH00

46. New Orleans-Metairie, LA
> Median days on market: 46
> Change in median days YoY: -8
> Median price, March 2022: $350,000
> Change in median price YoY: 3.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqAm7_0ezJiysH00

45. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
> Median days on market: 46
> Change in median days YoY: -2
> Median price, March 2022: $329,000
> Change in median price YoY: -2.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7p5I_0ezJiysH00

44. St. Louis, MO-IL
> Median days on market: 45
> Change in median days YoY: -15
> Median price, March 2022: $275,000
> Change in median price YoY: 6.0%

ALSO READ: This Is the State With the Most Empty Houses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbGQU_0ezJiysH00

43. Cleveland-Elyria, OH
> Median days on market: 45
> Change in median days YoY: -3
> Median price, March 2022: $190,000
> Change in median price YoY: -8.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APOWj_0ezJiysH00

42. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
> Median days on market: 43
> Change in median days YoY: -33
> Median price, March 2022: $547,000
> Change in median price YoY: 37.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Zwf5_0ezJiysH00

41. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
> Median days on market: 40
> Change in median days YoY: -6
> Median price, March 2022: $295,000
> Change in median price YoY: -2.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jP1M1_0ezJiysH00

40. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
> Median days on market: 39
> Change in median days YoY: -9
> Median price, March 2022: $357,000
> Change in median price YoY: 15.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrJnJ_0ezJiysH00

39. Oklahoma City, OK
> Median days on market: 39
> Change in median days YoY: -8
> Median price, March 2022: $345,000
> Change in median price YoY: 18.9%

ALSO READ: America’s 50 Best Cities to Live

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lASem_0ezJiysH00

38. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
> Median days on market: 39
> Change in median days YoY: -10
> Median price, March 2022: $227,000
> Change in median price YoY: -4.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMuLQ_0ezJiysH00

37. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
> Median days on market: 39
> Change in median days YoY: -12
> Median price, March 2022: $374,000
> Change in median price YoY: 9.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbyan_0ezJiysH00

36. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
> Median days on market: 38
> Change in median days YoY: -10
> Median price, March 2022: $315,000
> Change in median price YoY: -3.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48CYer_0ezJiysH00

35. Jacksonville, FL
> Median days on market: 38
> Change in median days YoY: -6
> Median price, March 2022: $406,000
> Change in median price YoY: 21.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mekvN_0ezJiysH00

34. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
> Median days on market: 37
> Change in median days YoY: -9
> Median price, March 2022: $299,000
> Change in median price YoY: 10.0%

ALSO READ: How Much Living Space $1,500 Gets You in America’s Largest Cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d81vs_0ezJiysH00

33. Birmingham-Hoover, AL
> Median days on market: 37
> Change in median days YoY: -9
> Median price, March 2022: $259,000
> Change in median price YoY: -2.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWQRl_0ezJiysH00

32. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
> Median days on market: 35
> Change in median days YoY: -8
> Median price, March 2022: $337,000
> Change in median price YoY: -3.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4H0I_0ezJiysH00

31. Richmond, VA
> Median days on market: 34
> Change in median days YoY: -11
> Median price, March 2022: $360,000
> Change in median price YoY: -3.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjnjY_0ezJiysH00

30. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
> Median days on market: 34
> Change in median days YoY: -9
> Median price, March 2022: $437,000
> Change in median price YoY: 9.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wbbl9_0ezJiysH00

29. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
> Median days on market: 33
> Change in median days YoY: -6
> Median price, March 2022: $355,000
> Change in median price YoY: 18.2%

ALSO READ: The Mortgage Rate in America Every Year Since 1972

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZxiCW_0ezJiysH00

28. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
> Median days on market: 33
> Change in median days YoY: -5
> Median price, March 2022: $325,000
> Change in median price YoY: 0.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCZg4_0ezJiysH00

27. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
> Median days on market: 33
> Change in median days YoY: -5
> Median price, March 2022: $399,000
> Change in median price YoY: 8.9%

26. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
> Median days on market: 32
> Change in median days YoY: -8
> Median price, March 2022: $399,000
> Change in median price YoY: 32.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IcOsI_0ezJiysH00

25. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
> Median days on market: 32
> Change in median days YoY: -19
> Median price, March 2022: $413,000
> Change in median price YoY: 27.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CrGNL_0ezJiysH00

24. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
> Median days on market: 32
> Change in median days YoY: -4
> Median price, March 2022: $415,000
> Change in median price YoY: 12.2%

ALSO READ: This Is the Best Week to Sell a House This Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1fvJ_0ezJiysH00

23. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
> Median days on market: 30
> Change in median days YoY: -6
> Median price, March 2022: $575,000
> Change in median price YoY: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3IjI_0ezJiysH00

22. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
> Median days on market: 30
> Change in median days YoY: -2
> Median price, March 2022: $502,000
> Change in median price YoY: 19.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40omyV_0ezJiysH00

21. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
> Median days on market: 30
> Change in median days YoY: -4
> Median price, March 2022: $290,000
> Change in median price YoY: 9.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8Fma_0ezJiysH00

20. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
> Median days on market: 29
> Change in median days YoY: -5
> Median price, March 2022: $229,000
> Change in median price YoY: -15.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swIzc_0ezJiysH00

19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
> Median days on market: 28
> Change in median days YoY: -4
> Median price, March 2022: $545,000
> Change in median price YoY: 10.1%

ALSO READ: This Is the State With the Most Empty Houses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0JBI_0ezJiysH00

18. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
> Median days on market: 28
> Change in median days YoY: -5
> Median price, March 2022: $950,000
> Change in median price YoY: -5.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pwAy_0ezJiysH00

17. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
> Median days on market: 28
> Change in median days YoY: -13
> Median price, March 2022: $425,000
> Change in median price YoY: 17.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JSlpI_0ezJiysH00

16. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
> Median days on market: 24
> Change in median days YoY: -1
> Median price, March 2022: $573,000
> Change in median price YoY: 14.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qILnZ_0ezJiysH00

15. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
> Median days on market: 23
> Change in median days YoY: -8
> Median price, March 2022: $755,000
> Change in median price YoY: 16.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EqiMR_0ezJiysH00

14. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
> Median days on market: 23
> Change in median days YoY: -6
> Median price, March 2022: $1,044,000
> Change in median price YoY: 2.2%

ALSO READ: America’s 50 Best Cities to Live

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWozT_0ezJiysH00

13. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
> Median days on market: 23
> Change in median days YoY: -7
> Median price, March 2022: $884,000
> Change in median price YoY: 10.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hr6WA_0ezJiysH00

12. Sacramentoâ€“Rosevilleâ€“Arden-Arcade, CA
> Median days on market: 23
> Change in median days YoY: -5
> Median price, March 2022: $634,000
> Change in median price YoY: 15.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aat0Z_0ezJiysH00

11. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
> Median days on market: 23
> Change in median days YoY: -8
> Median price, March 2022: $480,000
> Change in median price YoY: 35.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjMRx_0ezJiysH00

10. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
> Median days on market: 21
> Change in median days YoY: -4
> Median price, March 2022: $755,000
> Change in median price YoY: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SdBl_0ezJiysH00

9. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
> Median days on market: 20
> Change in median days YoY: -8
> Median price, March 2022: $337,000
> Change in median price YoY: 8.7%

ALSO READ: How Much Living Space $1,500 Gets You in America’s Largest Cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xu6mW_0ezJiysH00

8. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
> Median days on market: 20
> Change in median days YoY: -14
> Median price, March 2022: $410,000
> Change in median price YoY: 8.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROwf0_0ezJiysH00

7. Columbus, OH
> Median days on market: 18
> Change in median days YoY: -10
> Median price, March 2022: $329,000
> Change in median price YoY: 5.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40BSSJ_0ezJiysH00

6. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
> Median days on market: 17
> Change in median days YoY: -9
> Median price, March 2022: $1,399,000
> Change in median price YoY: 13.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wX8QR_0ezJiysH00

5. Austin-Round Rock, TX
> Median days on market: 17
> Change in median days YoY: -18
> Median price, March 2022: $600,000
> Change in median price YoY: 30.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3RrF_0ezJiysH00

4. Nashville-Davidsonâ€“Murfreesboroâ€“Franklin, TN
> Median days on market: 14
> Change in median days YoY: -9
> Median price, March 2022: $500,000
> Change in median price YoY: 25.0%

ALSO READ: The Mortgage Rate in America Every Year Since 1972

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYxMi_0ezJiysH00

3. Rochester, NY
> Median days on market: 12
> Change in median days YoY: -10
> Median price, March 2022: $220,000
> Change in median price YoY: -17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GgGtH_0ezJiysH00

2. Raleigh, NC
> Median days on market: 11
> Change in median days YoY: -19
> Median price, March 2022: $449,000
> Change in median price YoY: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lKyf_0ezJiysH00

1. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
> Median days on market: 9
> Change in median days YoY: -7
> Median price, March 2022: $663,000
> Change in median price YoY: 18.8%

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2022

From Kroger and its family of companies to dozens of other venerable chains, the forecast for 2022 is mixed at best. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, LoveMoney.com, Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, Fortune 500, and Offers.com.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Sandy Springs#Sugar#Financial Advisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
Motley Fool

Apartment Rents Will Start to Tumble, Says Powerful Real Estate Billionaire

The fundamentals of the housing market indicate a short supply of housing that will take years to build. Equity Residential is positioned in the best markets and should continue to see rental growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
REAL ESTATE
NEWStalk 870

The Most Affordable Town in Washington Will Cost You $550 A Month

With inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, higher interest rates on the way, and real estate values still steadily rising, many people in the Mid-Columbia and around the state are looking to lower their expenses by moving to a town with a low cost of living index - especially when it comes to housing. Well, they won't have to travel far because according to a recent study three towns near the Tri-Cities fall into the lowest cost of living category in Washington State.
CONNELL, WA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

108K+
Followers
66K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy