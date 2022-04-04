Man sentenced to 12 years for Red Lake Reservation killing

A Minnesota mother of three was stabbed and set on fire at her workplace — and police say that her ex-boyfriend is responsible for her death. Authorities tell the Twin Cities Pioneer Press that 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont was at her job as a receiving specialist at a warehouse on Tuesday when her ex-boyfriend, Patrick Morris Simmons, stabbed her multiple times and set her on fire.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jonesboro Police Department has new information about a shooting that happened in November of 2019. According to the police, they have been investigating a shooting that happened in the 600 Block of Meadowbrook Street and their suspect, Corey McCullon, of Trumann was found guilty at trial. Officers that responded to […]
North Dakota police have arrested a woman who they say killed a 18-year-old college student in her apartment. Anita Knutson, a student at Minot State University, was found stabbed to death in her apartment on June 4, 2007. According to NBC News, she had been stabbed multiple times, and a bloody knife had been left behind in a sink.
A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That’s when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
When Griselda Cassamajor locked eyes with Drinel Joseph from across the dance floor, it seemed like love at first sight. Tragically, the romance would end in bloodshed and violence. It was August 2006 when Cassamajor, 26, met Joseph, 27, at an Orlando nightclub. Cassamajor had been partying with friends when...
Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
Days before Christmas 1978, a Georgia woman saw her husband off as he drove away from a motel they were staying at in SeaTac, Washington. This was the last time she would see him — and for more than 40 years, no one knew what happened to him. On...
A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her roommate more than a decade ago, with authorities citing shifting statements from the woman and her parents as they pursued a cold-case investigation. Nichole Erin Rice, 34, had a court...
Unfortunately for him it was the wrong kind of ice. A 54-year-old guy in northern Michigan named Victor McMillan got pulled over on the highway last week. It was just east of Traverse City in a town called Bagley. McMillan was drinking a Coca-Cola in a McDonald's cup when the...
A man has pleaded guilty to the 2020 fatal shooting of two employees at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant, Nebraska officials say. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the 24-year-old. Three days before the Nov. 21, 2020, shooting, prosecutors say Roberto Silva Jr. attempted to use another person’s identity and...
A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, with a judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence.Chandler Halderson, 24, of Windsor, was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse in the July deaths Bart and Krista Halderson. Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.Investigators said Halderson killed his parents after his father discovered he had been lying about attending a technical college. Prosecutors said it was one in a web of lies he told about...
A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
The Harts looked like one big happy family. But on March 26, 2018, the dark truth about the "Hart tribe" emerged when Jennifer Hart drove her family's SUV off a 100-foot cliff in California, killing all eight members of the family. "Everyone's hearts are broken," family friend Zippy Lomax told...
Fox Nation’s new five-part series, “Freed to Kill,” takes a deep dive into the investigation behind one of the country’s most “sadistic” serial killers, Kenneth Allen McDuff. In 1992, U.S. Marshal Parnell McNamara and U.S. District Attorney Bill Johnston were investigating the mysterious abduction...
The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
