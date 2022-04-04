ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to 12 years for Red Lake Reservation killing

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — A man accused in the beating death of a woman on the Red Lake Indian Reservation was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison. William Jones IV pleaded guilty last...

