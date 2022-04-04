ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

9 People Shot Since Friday In Baltimore; Police Union Criticizes Mayor, Commissioner For ‘Lawlessness’

By Mike Hellgren
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUpUu_0ezJg3jN00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to nine shootings across the city from Friday to Sunday and more than 40 robberies.

During that time, three people were killed.

The police union criticized Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, saying their “approach to criminal behavior has led to lawlessness.”

The union posted a video of drivers making doughnut circles in a busy downtown intersection and said an ambulance with lights and sirens on could not immediately get through.

The union also claimed one of the patrol cars had been hit with bottles.

A police spokesperson could not confirm to WJZ whether the vehicle was struck.

On Friday night, a crowd gathered at the busy intersection of Falls Road and West 41st Street in Hampden while drivers brazenly did burnouts and blocked the intersection, waking some people up and leaving many in the community shocked and frustrated.

“I think it’s very dangerous. Especially at this intersection of Falls and 41st . . . very unsafe,” Khadijah Quinones told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “What if they hit someone’s house? Definitely a total disrespect for the law because there are laws. There are rules, and you need to follow them. That right there, they’re not following rules at all.”

Myles Poland who lives nearby told Hellgren it was “alarming.”

“It’s disrespectful to the entire community,” he said.

Scott told WJZ Saturday such incidents are happening nationally and police are enforcing the laws.

Responding to the violent incidents over the weekend, police said in a statement, “The Baltimore Police Department was able to make 16 total warrant arrests over the weekend, including one attempted murder arrest and five aggravated assault arrests.”

Officers also made eight armed robbery arrests and 10 handgun arrests. Amid these brazen acts, the BPD continues to do its job by aggressively and relentlessly pursuing these violent offenders,” the statement said. “The Department works around the clock to solve crimes, make arrests and improve the quality of life in our city.”

The Baltimore Police Department said it “continues to work with area law enforcement partners to increase visibility and with community organizations to identify and apprehend violent offenders.”

Police have yet to make an arrest in the shooting of Johns Hopkins’ Dr. Madhu Subramanian. The surgeon was the target of a carjacking off Loch Raven Boulevard while on his way to work Friday morning.

His colleague, Dr. Joseph Sakran, tweeted that  he was “numb and in disbelief.” Sakran was part of the treatment team and has been outspoken on gun violence.

Hellgren profiled Sakran, who survived being shot, in 2018 .

“While I have permission from my friend and injured fellow trauma surgeon to discuss what happened, I will just say that we are so grateful he survived this horrific incident and will be ok,” Dr. Sakran also tweeted.

Comments / 20

Mike Smith
2d ago

They alt to have a Secret Anonymous Society in Baltimore such as a hit squad to go after the criminals murderers thugs and do them in right then and there. No tolerance policy .Kind of like the Charles Bronson death wish. I would have no problem with that. What goes around comes around.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

‘Out Of Control Violence:’ 150 People Shot This Year In Baltimore, Including 16 Over The Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lakisha Jones has lived in Baltimore her entire life and is fed up with the violence. “I have people in my neighborhood who have been robbed, who have been killed, who have been shot,” she told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “I have a 15-year-old and I don’t want him outside by himself. It’s touching my neighborhood, and it’s touching other neighborhoods as well.” Baltimore has recorded 75 homicides compared to 63 at this time last year. Here are some of the recent victims ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/WqLFz4qCq5 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 21, 2022 From Friday through Sunday, 16 people were shot...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Brandon Scott
Daily Voice

Three Repeat Offenders Arrested In Murder Of Baltimore Man

Three people including some violent offenders have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this year, authorities said. Ronnie Harris Jr., 38, Janay Barksdale, 33, and Morgan Reed, 40 have all been arrested in connection to the murder of 31-year-old James Moore. Both Barksdale and Reed are repeat offenders and Harris is a repeat violent offender.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Baltimore#Carjacking#Wjz#Bcfd
wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Hit With Superseding Indictment

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is currently embroiled in a legal battle that ramped up last week after facing indictment earlier in the year. Federal prosecutors unveiled a superseding indictment to bolster their case against Mosby, who is charged with perjury and making false claims on her mortgage applications.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

National Concerns Grow Over Missing Baltimore Teenager

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from Baltimore, authorities said. Jamya Weaver, 13, has been missing since Wednesday, March 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to one Facebook post, she was last seen at 908 Saratoga Street...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Man found fatally shot inside crashed vehicle in Northwest Baltimore, three teens shot in separate incidents, city police say

Baltimore Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found inside a vehicle that crashed in the city overnight and the shootings of three teens. At 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 2500 block of Cross Country Boulevard, between the Mount Washington and Cheswolde neighborhoods, for a shooting and found a vehicle crashed nearby. Inside the crashed vehicle, officers ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy