Twin Falls, ID

West Ada, Twin Falls school districts to offer free, full-day kindergarten next fall

By Madison Hardy
KIVI-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO — Options for free, all-day kindergarten are expanding in south-central Idaho as two school districts announced plans to provide the service over the weekend. On Saturday, the West Ada School District posted on Facebook stating it will begin offering free, full-day kindergarten at all elementary schools next...

www.kivitv.com

#Elementary Schools#School Districts#Idaho Ed News#Tfsd
Community Policy