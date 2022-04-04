Body Found in Mayfair Subdivision

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was discovered at the Wes Davis Greenway in Bristol, Tenn., on Sunday, according to a city official. Captain Dannielle Eller with the Bristol, Tenn. Police Department said the death does not appear to be suspicious, and the body is being sent for autopsy. No name has been released at […]
The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating a body found in the Subaru of Indiana automotive parking lot. The body of 29-year-old Ryan Anguiano was found Monday afternoon in a car in the employee lot. That's according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello. She says Anguiano was an...
Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
Police are investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was found on the roof of a two-story multifamily home in the Bronx Friday, authorities say. Cops responding to a 911 call about the body on the Daly Avenue roof found him on the landing, unresponsive, with no signs of trauma observed.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A person was found dead in the parking lot of a Rochester elementary school Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the body was discovered around 4:40 p.m. near a snow pile. Investigators believe the person may have been lying there for some time.
(credit: CBS)
It’s not clear how they died, or how they got there, but police don’t believe there’s any threat to the public right now.
Investigators may share more information Thursday.
NEW ORLEANS — Police are currently investigating the death of a man who's body was found floating in the Mississippi River Friday evening. The body was found by a boat captain around 6:00 near the Canal Street ferry docking area. After it was reported to 911, the body was recovered and brought to shore, where EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 30-year-old man was found on the side of the road in Whitley County on Monday afternoon under suspicious circumstances. Indiana State Police say a trooper found the body of Curtis Thomas, of Fort Wayne, laying alongside County Road 700 just north of State Road 14 around 12:45 p.m. That is about five miles west of Fort Wayne.
MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Police were investigating a death at a hotel in in Milpitas, Tuesday afternoon.
According to reports, officers were called to the Extended Stay America hotel, on Bellew Drive.
Police confirmed no one was shot and there was no obvious evidence of foul play.
The investigation is still early, according to police. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling two house fires in Middletown Wednesday afternoon. Your March 16 evening Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather. Experts talk about how rising interest rates will impact the economy. Updated: 9 hours ago. The City of Norwich said it saw a successful...
Morgan County Sheriff Normal Dills issued a press release Monday that announced an investigation into a truck fire in which a body was found inside. “On the night of (Thursday) March 10, a vehicle fire was reported at the Ivy Bend Land Office, 32937 Ivy Bend, in Morgan County. The...
HASKINS, Ohio — One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Middleton Township, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded to the crash in the 20800 block of Dunbridge Road at about 11:37 p.m. The driver, who was determined to be the only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Colten J. Schroeder, 22, from Bowling Green. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An investigation is underway after two people were shot overnight.
According to Pittsburgh Police, two people arrived at the Zone 5 station with gunshot wounds and police helped them get to the hospital.
Their conditions are unknown.
Police are working to learn where the people were shot.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Indiana Man Steals Truck, Assaults Police, then Kills SelfIndiana Mugshot. Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a rural Randolph County man. The death, which involved the assault of an off-duty Richmond police officer, happened following a pursuit through Wayne and Randolph Counties.
Comments / 0