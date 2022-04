FALL RIVER — Chris Poliseno suspected there was interest. What he didn’t realize was how great the interest was, and continues to be. B.M.C. Durfee High School’s swimming and diving coach, Poliseno has just started a learn-to-swim program, for Fall River children age 3 to 13, at the school’s Karen A. Jarabek Pool. The first session was held last Saturday morning. All 65 available spots in the school department program were filled a week earlier, forcing him to cancel the planned March 25 in-person registration at the school.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO