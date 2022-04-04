ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novel Bioink Developed for Bioprinting 4D Constructs

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere standard 3D printing uses a digital blueprint to manufacture an object out of materials like plastic or resin, 3D bioprinting manufactures biological parts and tissues out of living cells, or bioinks. A fourth dimension — shape transformation over time — can be achieved by incorporating materials that enable printed constructs...

Fareeha Arshad

Scientists develop a smart fabric, the ‘metafabric’ that can cool the human body by forty degrees

With global warming and daily increasing temperatures, the heat is becoming unbearable. Because of the deadly heatwaves, several parts of the world have extremely harsh living conditions. According to a 2019 report by Insider, many big cities will become unlivable by 2100. Researchers in China have developed a metafabric that cools the human body temperature by reflecting light and heat using personal thermal management technology to combat such intense temperatures. According to the scientists, this new technology will aid the user to overcome the extreme heat and cool the body.
A Bone-afied Discovery: Researchers Develop Universal Skeleton Key for Druggable Targets

Many drugs work by matching up to a pocket or molecular receptor on a protein, like a key into a lock. Some proteins have been dubbed “undruggable” because no obvious pocket or receptor has yet been found. Now, Dr. David Baker from the University of Washington may have found a kind of “skeleton key” to fit all locks — specifically, he created an algorithm to design “keys” to unlock these proteins. Baker and his team published their research in the journal Nature.
Building a Heart One Layer at a Time Using Advanced 3D Bioprinting Techniques

Using advanced 3D printing techniques, Mark Skylar-Scott and his team of Stanford bioengineers want to transform a paste made of living cells into hearts and other organs. For an engineer, few human organs are more enticing than the human heart. Its chambers pump in perfect unison; its materials are pliable, yet contract on demand; its shape and motion are perfectly tuned to squeeze fluid efficiently through the entire body. It’s a structural wonder – yet when something goes wrong within that structure, its inherent complexity makes it a real challenge to fix. As a result, thousands of young patients with inborn heart disorders must cope with their disease for a lifetime.
Watching how a covalent polymer develops using a scanning tunneling microscope

A team of researchers from KU Leuven, the University of Aveiro, OLYMAT, the University of the Basque Country UPV/EHU and the Ikerbasque, Basque Foundation for Science has used a scanning tunneling microscope (STM) to observe the formation of a 2D covalent polymer. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes how they captured images of the stages involved in polymer development and then used simulations to complement the progression.
#Biological Engineering#Biomedical Engineering#Cell Research#Postdoctoral Research#Bioprinting 4d Constructs#Advanced Materials
Microplastics Found in Human Bloodstream for First Time

A research team led by ecotoxicologist Heather Leslie and analytical chemist Marja Lamoree have become the first to demonstrate that plastic particles from our living environment end up in the human bloodstream. The results of the research project, called Immunoplast, were published today in the scientific journal Environment International. The...
Applying Organ-on-a-Chip Tech to the Lymphatic System

Organ-on-a-chip models have garnered increasing attention in recent years, driven by advances in techniques and technologies including cell culture, microfluidics, tissue engineering and bioprinting. While several areas of research ‒ including infectious disease, neuroscience and cancer research ‒ are already benefitting, the field of vascular medicine has fallen behind. However, that could be set to change.
Potential Protein Targets for New Immunotherapies Against Colon Cancer

Colon cancer is one of the most common types of cancer. Particularly in advanced stages of disease, the treatment still largely relies on traditional chemotherapy. The new generation of cancer treatments, so-called immunotherapies, has only been effective in a small subgroup of colon cancers. TU Dresden scientists led by Prof. Sebastian Zeissig have now identified proteins that are promising targets for new immunotherapies against colon cancer. Their results also underline the central role of intestinal bacteria in the development of colon cancer. The study was published in the journal Immunity on March 31, 2022.
Video: Scientists develop ‘magnetic slime robot’ to deploy inside human body

Scientists have developed a “magnetic slime robot” capable of traversing small spaces and clinging to solid objects which could be deployed inside the human body. In a study published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials last week, researchers described the slime as “magnetic miniature soft-bodied robots [that] allow non-invasive access to restricted spaces and provide ideal solutions for minimally invasive surgery, micromanipulation, and targeted drug delivery.”
Method Helps To Decode the Complexities of the Human Microbiome

In recent years, researchers have begun to explore the vast assemblage of microbes on and within the human body. These include protists, archaea, fungi, viruses and vast numbers of bacteria living in symbiotic ecosystems. Known collectively as the human microbiome, these tiny entities influence an astonishing range of activities, from...
Modified Proteins Convert Nanotubule to Optoelectronic Device

Russian researchers and their international collaborators have developed a full-function bioelectronic photocell using one molecule of a fluorescent protein attached to a carbon nanotube. When exposed to light, the system can change its electronic properties and operate either as a spotlight or memory cell depending on how the protein is attached to the tube. The team’s findings open the door to new environmentally friendly electronic elements, memory devices, and solar cells. The research supported by the Russian Science Foundation (RSF) grant was published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.
No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
10-Second Videos Predict Blood Cancer Relapse

In a new study from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, 10-second videos of white blood cell motion in the skin’s microvasculature greatly improved the prediction of which stem cell and bone marrow transplant patients would have a relapse of their blood cancer. In the typical immune response, white blood cells...
Orthogonally induced differentiation of stem cells for the programmatic patterning of vascularized organoids and bioprinted tissues

The generation of organoids and tissues with programmable cellular complexity, architecture and function would benefit from the simultaneous differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) into divergent cell types. Yet differentiation protocols for the overexpression of specific transcription factors typically produce a single cell type. Here we show that patterned organoids and bioprinted tissues with controlled composition and organization can be generated by simultaneously co-differentiating hiPSCs into distinct cell types via the forced overexpression of transcription factors, independently of culture-media composition. Specifically, we used such orthogonally induced differentiation to generate endothelial cells and neurons from hiPSCs in a one-pot system containing either neural or endothelial stem-cell-specifying media, and to produce vascularized and patterned cortical organoids within days by aggregating inducible-transcription-factor and wild-type hiPSCs into randomly pooled or multicore-shell embryoid bodies. Moreover, by leveraging multimaterial bioprinting of hiPSC inks without extracellular matrix, we generated patterned neural tissues with layered regions composed of neural stem cells, endothelium and neurons. Orthogonally induced differentiation of stem cells may facilitate the fabrication of engineered tissues for biomedical applications.
The crucial role of functional motifs—microstructural units that govern material functions—in material research

The traditional trial-and-error method in material research cannot meet the growing demand of various high performance materials, so developing a new effective paradigm of material science is extremely urgent. A study led by Dr. Xiao-Ming Jiang and Prof. Guo-Cong Guo (Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter, Chinese Academy of Sciences) proposes a new research paradigm for material studies based on the "functional motif" concept.
Prunes Could Keep Harmful Postmenopausal Inflammation at Bay

A study in postmenopausal people suggests eating nutrient-rich prunes every day may be beneficial to bone health, reducing inflammatory factors that contribute to osteoporosis. The research will be presented this week in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022. An estimated 13.6 million...
Radical New Picture of How Bacterial Cells Continually Repair Damaged DNA

Two studies provide a radically new picture of how bacterial cells continually repair damaged sections (lesions) in their DNA. Led by researchers from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the work revolves around the delicacy of DNA molecules, which are vulnerable to damage by reactive byproducts of cellular metabolism, toxins, and ultraviolet light. Given that damaged DNA can result in detrimental DNA code changes (mutations) and death, cells evolved to have DNA repair machineries. A major unresolved question in the field, however, is how do these machineries rapidly search for and find rare stretches of damage amid the “vast fields” of undamaged DNA.
