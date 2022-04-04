ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens police looking for drug suspect who fled traffic stop

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
ATHENS — Athens police say a handcuffed drug suspect who ran away from a traffic stop Sunday may have traveled south to Cullman and possibly as far as Birmingham by Monday afternoon.

Athens police Capt. Brett Constable said law enforcement agencies are looking for Jose Alfredo Oscar Cruz, 39, of Tanner, who fled during a traffic stop along Lindsay Lane, south of Strain Road. Constable said methamphetamine was discovered in Cruz’s vehicle during the stop and while officers were checking the back seat of the vehicle for more contraband, Cruz took off. He was last spotted behind the former Athens Country Club property on U.S. 31 South, Constable said.

“We believe he has left the Athens area,” Constable said. “We’ve received some tips from the public and will likely receive more.”

Cruz's hands were cuffed behind his back when he escaped, Constable said.

According to a tip from the public, the cuffs' connection later had been severed but they were still on his wrists. Constable said that report was about 9 p.m. Sunday. Cruz was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue shirt.

Michelle Williamson, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said her department has issued a felony warrant for first-degree sex abuse for Cruz. She said the department is actively assisting in the search for Cruz.

Constable warned if anyone sees Cruz to stay clear of the suspect and call the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.

