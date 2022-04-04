Hometown Hero: PA American Water Company

Three young male dolphins simultaneously break the water’s surface to breathe — first exhaling, then inhaling — before slipping back under the waves of the Chesapeake Bay. “A perfect sync,” said Janet Mann, a dolphin researcher watching from a small skiff.Synchronized breathing is something dolphins often do with close pals, like these males, or that mothers and calves do together, said Mann. It’s a way of affirming the relationships that are so important to these highly intelligent and social mammals, like a handshake or a hug among humans. “It says, ‘We’re together,’” said Mann, who is based at Georgetown...

ANIMALS ・ 49 MINUTES AGO