ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Kristin Cavallari Models New Uncommon James Collection In Western-Inspired Outfits & Cowgirl Boots

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PaGIo_0ezJY09M00

Click here to read the full article.

Kristin Cavallari is gearing up for the fall season. The “Laguna Beach” alum channeled her inner cowgirl at a fall campaign photoshoot for her accessories brand Uncommon James. Uncommon James is Cavallari’s collection of accessories for women on-the-go. Embodying her own sense of style, she designed jewelry that is feminine, classic and trendy with a pop of personality.

The behind-the-scene photos show Cavallari posing with a few of her new pieces at Joshua Tree in Los Angeles on Sunday. She committed to a Western-Inspired aesthetic by styling three different outfits with cowgirl boots. One photo shows the fashion entrepreneur in a cropped printed vest, an orange bralette and yellow daisy duke shorts. The shorts were adorned with silver studs along the side and laced up to the top of the waistline. She completed her outfit with a brown Western belt and gold accessories.

As for footwear, Cavallari pulled it all together with knee-high Western boots . The brown silhouette had a sharp elongated pointed toe and a stacked block heel. The reality star proved that her boots could be versatile as she styled them with another show-stopping ensemble that included a multicolored cardigan with a plunging brown fringe top and light-wash denim shorts.

Lastly, her standout outfit came from a tan suede halter top that was outlined with a floral design. She teamed the short garment with cognac leather pants. The fringe hem on her pants allowed for a peek at her footwear choice, which were a pair of brown boots. The shoe style had a round dark brown toe and a short heel.

Cavallari has a chic sartorial fashion sense. She has a knack for pairing basic essentials with statement pieces. As for footwear, the CEO likes to keep Western boots, mules and sleek sneakers in rotation. For red carpet events, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands like Gucci and Schutz.

See Cavallari’s style through the years .

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 6

If you enjoy reading articles from
Footwear News
Footwear News

107K+

Followers

14K+

Posts

27M+

Views

Follow Footwear News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Woods Delivers Emotional Speech in Red Minidress and Butterfly Heels at World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. Sam Alexis Woods, daughter of golfing legend Tiger Woods, floats like a butterfly in her latest look. On Wednesday, the World Gold Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in Ponte Verda Beach, Fla., where the 14-year-old helped honor her father as one of the inductees. The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding achievement in the sport and included new members Susie Maxwell Berning, Tim Finchem and Marion Hollins. Emotions were running high for Sam and Tiger during the presentation, where she gave an emotional speech that brought tears to her father’s eyes. From referencing...
GOLF
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Gives the Micro Mini Skirt Trend an Elevated Twist With Chic Blazer & Epic Posing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zaya Wade proves her fashion mastery with an elevated touch on the micro miniskirt trend. The social media star took to Instagram today and modeled a studious look with a black pleather miniskirt and cropped jacket. The daughter of Dwyane Wade embraced the micro miniskirt trend that swept spring 2022 runways and have been embraced by social media stars. The pleather skirt is shiny, providing some much-needed texture to an otherwise matte look. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
James
Essence

Skin Is In: The Rise Of Miu Miu’s Micro Mini Skirt

The 1960s (and Y2K) trend is back like it never left. If you love retro fashion, chances are you’ve come across the latest trend that has everyone buzzing with excitement. The micro mini skirt has made a triumphant comeback—just in time for spring 2022. From fashion week runways...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suede Boots#Cowgirl#Kristin Cavallari Models#Western
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?

Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Fiery Cut-Out Bodysuit At SXSW—She's A Total Knock Out In This Sexy Look!

Sandra Bullock, 57, is no stranger to head-turning red carpet looks (remember her skintight, crystal jumpsuit last December at The Unforgivable premiere?) Naturally, the Miss Congeniality icon continued her string of stunning outfits at SXSW in Austin, Texas last week in a bright-red, oversized blazer with wide-leg, drawstring matching pants and our favorite item— a fitted bodysuit with twisting details that revealed ab-baring cut-outs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

The One Styling Product Nobody Should Be Using In Their Hair Anymore–It Causes Fallout!

If you’ve ever experienced hair loss, you know how frustrating it can be, and what a toll it can take on your self confidence. Oftentimes hair loss is hard to treat because it takes time to get the root cause. Our skin and hair are both windows into our internal health, so hair loss is commonly a byproduct of things like nutritional deficiencies and stress. However, there are external factors that could be making it worse. One thing that can exacerbate hair loss and damage is using excessive heat and product on your hair. While it is ok to use hot tools generally speaking, if you are experiencing hair loss it may be a good idea to cut back on any heat when styling. But are there any tools that are worse than others? We asked hairstylists to weigh in.
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Trendiest Haircuts & Colors for Spring 2022

Freshen up your look this Spring season with any one of these trendy hairstyles, haircuts and colors! You can try a classic and simple finish like bobs and lobs that never goes out of style. Or, you can add an extra oomph to your look with colors and shaved sides that will turn people’s heads, for sure.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Demi Moore Wore A Plunging Black Jumpsuit In Paris—She Hasn't Aged A Day!

Demi Moore, 59, has pulled off a plethora of iconic all-black outfits throughout her legendary career— from her Indecent Proposal Mugler gown to her off-the-shoulder Fendi suit on their runway last year. Now, the Ghost icon continues to show off her timeless fashion icon status with a plunging, curve-hugging black suit worn to the Saint Laurent Womenswear Paris show earlier this month (and we’re still not over it!)
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Sexy Sheer Gown At Jay-Z’s Oscar Party

Rihanna’s baby bump was on full display on Oscars night. The singer continued to show off her growing belly in a sheer gown at Jay-Z’s Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont. Rihanna’s maternity fashion reign continues. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer dazzled in a sheer gown at JAY-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar party on March 27. The top portion of the dress was completely sheer, save for the bandeau bra Rihanna had on. Rihanna continued to bare her bump in another sensational outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy