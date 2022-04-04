ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 1 day ago

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY. FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 3500 FT... * WHAT...Snow for elevations...

www.kulr8.com

WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NOAA – NSW Warns Severe Thunderstorms in Florida, Critical Fire Weather in the Great Plains, and Mountain Snow in the Northwest

The latest weather forecasts reveal that some parts of the United States are still at risk of experiencing isolated severe weather events from Saturday to Monday, April 2 to April 4, affecting areas in the Florida Peninsula, the northern-central Great Plains, and the Pacific Northwest. Weather Forecast. The Weather Prediction...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Leader

Flood watch, wind advisory for Lincoln County

A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Jackson for Lincoln County and surrounding areas. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with possible higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding, NWS warned. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
KULR8

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast

————— 579 FPUS56 KOTX 140419. Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,. Priest River, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,. and Kettle Falls. 919 PM PDT Sun Mar 13 2022. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance...
SPOKANE, WA
KULR8

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 671 FPUS53 KUNR 060927. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... .EARLY THIS MORNING...Windy. Partly cloudy. Near steady. temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with. gusts up to 60 mph. .TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the...
RAPID CITY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 05:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Winds gusting to 50 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting snow is likely. Cold wind chills to 50 below zero are occurring. Wind chills this cold will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds and lowest visibility are near Point Lay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

