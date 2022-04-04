ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Two promoted at Surrey Bank

By Yadkin Ripple
yadkinripple.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Directors of Surrey Bancorp (OTC Pink Sheets: SRYB), the parent company of Surrey Bank & Trust, has promoted Pedro (Peter) A. Pequeno II to president of both the parent company and the bank. The board also promoted William (Bill) A. Johnson to senior vice president and chief lending...

www.yadkinripple.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bangor Daily News

Recent promotions announced at First National Bank

Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced several staff promotions. “I am pleased to recognize the hard work and dedication from our team,” commented McKim. Courtney Brehaut has been promoted to senior vice president, senior regional...
BUSINESS
WFXR

Kroger to offer job info, instant interviews on ‘Talent Tuesdays’

(WFXR) — Job seekers across the Commonwealth will have weekly opportunities to learn about the benefits of working for Kroger — including the continuing education reimbursement — and even get an interview on the spot with Kroger’s new ‘Talent Tuesdays’ program. Starting on Tuesday, March 22, the company plans to hold ‘Talent Tuesdays’ every week […]
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
whiterivernow.com

Citizens Bank promotes Jeffrey Freiert to city president in Batesville

Citizens Bank has announced the promotion of Jeffrey Freiert to city president in Batesville, the location of the bank’s headquarters. In this role, Freiert (pictured) will lead the Batesville team and supervise lending functions of the bank’s north central Arkansas locations as he expands his role in community involvement and economic development. Freiert will provide additional management in the Batesville market, supporting regional president Micah Beard and demonstrating the bank’s dedication to this area.
BATESVILLE, AR
pymnts.com

Early Warning Services, Big Banks Launch ID Service Authentify

Early Warning Services LLC has teamed up with seven of America’s biggest banks to launch Authentify, an identity verification service for businesses and consumers. According to a company news release Monday (April 4), Authentify is being launched with Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Bank#The Board Of Directors#Surrey Bancorp#Sryb#Surrey Bank Trust#Northwes
Lincoln Journal Star

NAI FMA Realty promotes one associate, hires two

NAI FMA Realty has announced the recent promotion of property management associate Tammy Walter, and the hiring of Shawn Herzog and Lindsay Weiner. Walter has been promoted to senior property manager. A tenured associate of the property management division, she has more than 18 years of experience in Lincoln’s real estate community and oversees over 1.3 million square feet of commercial property, including Union Bank Place, formerly the Wells Fargo Center, a 312,000-square foot office building, and a 600,000-square-foot portfolio of retail and office buildings for a local developer. Walter is a licensed real estate agent and has earned the accredited residential manager certification from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Phoenix.
LINCOLN, NE
beckershospitalreview.com

2 states, 2 health system approaches to nurse recruitment

As hospitals and health systems vie for nursing talent, many organizations have turned to compensation as well as perks beyond pay. The question of whether these rising labor expenses are sustainable appears to be multifaceted and dependent on an organization's vantage point. But in the most populated state in the U.S. — and in one of the least populated — one thing is clear: nursing recruitment and retention requires approaches that must consider other factors such as licensing, housing and overall environment.
VERMONT STATE
Benzinga

Mullen (NASDAQ: MULN) Appoints Former Tesla Exec To SVP Of Global Manufacturing, Planning

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, has promoted John Taylor to the role of senior vice president of Global Manufacturing and Strategic Planning; Taylor had been serving as vice president of manufacturing for Mullen since January. Throughout his career, Taylor has gained impressive experience, including the management of several plant start-ups and more than 12 vehicle launches in the United States and around the world. Taylor began his career with General Motors where he served as launch manager, operations manager, and machine and equipment manager, was involved with 11 major automotive vehicle launches. Taylor joined Tesla in 2010 as one of the company’s first 50 employees, leading the advanced manufacturing engineering group. Taylor played a key role in the opening of Tesla’s Fremont facility, overseeing manufacturing operations for the Tesla Model S and managing architecture for future EV projects. “John brings a wealth of experience in the EV manufacturing space. He plays a critical role in the ongoing setup and expansion of Mullen’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center in Tunica, Mississippi,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release. “John’s international manufacturing experience will come into play as he strategizes and evaluates Mullen’s other domestic and international manufacturing opportunities.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Workday to build Dublin campus to house 1,000 more workers

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Workday Inc will add 1,000 jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin over the next two years and construct a 51,000 square metre campus in the capital to accommodate the expansion, the U.S. software company said on Monday. Workday specialises in cloud-based applications for finance and human...
BUSINESS
Scrubs Magazine

The Case for More Nurse CEOs in Healthcare Administration

A record number of nurses say they are considering leaving the healthcare industry altogether after two years of working through the pandemic. That has left healthcare CEOs and administrators scrambling to fill open positions while keeping the nurses they already have. As the national nursing shortage gains momentum, experts say...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy