Wyoming State

WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 1 day ago

WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 5, 2022. ...BLOWING DUST HEALTH ALERT IN EFFECT FOR THE POWDER RIVER BASIN OF. NORTHEASTERN WYOMING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM MDT. WEDNESDAY... The...

www.kulr8.com

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Rapid City, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The Rapid City area and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Extremely Windy Monday with some mountain snow

TONIGHT: We should increase the cloud cover by having mostly cloudy skies throughout tonight and the overnight hours. No rain or snow showers though are expected. Winds will stay as light breezes between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 30's. TOMORROW: We will be having one of...
ENVIRONMENT
City
Rapid City, SD
State
Wyoming State
Idaho8.com

High Wind Warning

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM TUESDAY... * WHAT...West-southwest winds sustained at 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 50 to 60 MPH. Isolated gusts over 60 MPH are possible. * WHERE...Almost all of southeast Idaho, including but not limited to the eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake River Plain, portions of the southern and eastern highlands, Bear Lake, Teton Valley, and the eastern Central Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving is expected for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are possible, especially along Interstate 15 between Hamer and Idaho Falls, Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Chubbuck, Interstate 86 between Pocatello Airport and American Falls, Idaho 39 between American Falls and Aberdeen, and Interstate 84 near Yale and Idahome. Isolated power outages and tree damage will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items before the strong winds arrive. Use caution if driving. If you encounter severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow down, turn on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to guide you. Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as possible. &&
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 764 FPUS53 KUNR 131727. .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of. showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers possibly mixed. with snow showers in the evening, then isolated snow showers. after...
RAPID CITY, SD
freightwaves.com

Truckers to face whiteout conditions in Northwest

A strong snowstorm that began in the Northwest on Sunday will gain more steam early this week. A potent cold front will move across the region through Tuesday, producing heavy snow, powerful winds and periods of whiteout conditions. By the time the storm fades, many high elevations of the Washington...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 320 FPUS55 KMSO 052039. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming. partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows 17 to 24. West. winds to 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy....
MISSOULA, MT

