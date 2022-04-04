ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Secret Service renting $30,000-a-month Malibu mansion as part of Hunter Biden detail: report

By Kelsey Carolan, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48f336_0ezJUwON00

( The Hill ) – The Secret Service is spending more than $30,000 each month renting out a Malibu mansion in California to protect President Biden’s son Hunter Biden, according to a new report by ABC News.

Hunter Biden, who is under federal investigation for his foreign business dealings, has been staying in Malibu throughout his father’s presidency, spending $20,000 of his own wealth each month to rent out a mansion, according to the report. The Secret Service, the agency responsible for protecting the president and his family, spends even more money per month on a mansion nearby to protect him.

Sources told ABC News the Secret Service chose the mansion, where a team of agents live and work, to be as close as possible to Hunter Biden.

“Due to the need to maintain operational security, the U.S. Secret Service does not comment on the means, methods or resources to conduct our protective operations,” the Secret Service wrote to The Hill in an email when asked to confirm the report.

This report comes as the investigation into Hunter Biden intensifies.

Congress sharply divided on Biden’s green energy push

His work in countries in Europe and Asia, but especially Ukraine, came under scrutiny during the 2020 presidential race and helped set off former President Trump’s first impeachment. Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to find information on Hunter Biden and Joe Biden in a phone call at the center of the controversy.

The U.S. government is looking into whether Hunter Biden violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The White House has expressed confidence that Hunter Biden broke no laws.

In recent weeks, major news organizations also confirmed the authenticity of some of the emails found in Hunter Biden’s laptop, from 2009 to 2019, when he acted as a consultant to companies in China and Ukraine. Some of the emails included information about foreign business dealings. The laptop is now in possession of the FBI.

The high costs of protecting first families is not isolated to the Bidens. According to a new report by The Daily Beast, Secret Service spent $1.3 million on protection for President Trump and his family since they left the White House.

Republicans have gone on the attack again on Hunter Biden. GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate last week signaled they will push the government for more information on Hunter Biden’s doings, signaling a likely line of attack if they retake the House and Senate this fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Smart and Final to pay $175,000 in penalties for price gouging

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Smart and Final has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties after the state accused it of price gouging in the pricing of eggs at its stores across California. Attorney General Rob Bonta said the chain increased prices by more than 10 to 25 percent on about 100,000 cartons of eggs from […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Man killed in Oildale identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials have released the name of the man shot to death on Minner Avenue in Oildale early Sunday morning. Derol Louis Del Rio, 62, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4:00 a.m. on the 300 block of Minner Avenue. The Kern County Sheriff’s Officer arrested the suspect, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his reporting on the "seven hour 37 minute gap" in Trump’s phone records from January 6, despite the former president’s “phone addict” tendencies. “This is the most important day in Trump's presidency, in many ways, and there are no phone calls,” says Woodward. “They've got some evidence, not absolute proof, but that there were burner phones, disposable phones, bought and used in the Oval Office or around the Oval Office during this period.” He adds, “disposable phones and burner phones are used by people who want to conceal their communications.”March 30, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret Service#Malibu#Abc News#The U S Secret Service#Ukrainian
Telegraph

White House mocks Russia for sanctioning the wrong Joe Biden

The White House mocked the imposition of Russian sanctions on Joe Biden and a host of other senior US officials. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, suggested the Kremlin had mistakenly sanctioned the US President's late father, after they omitted the suffix "junior" from his name. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KGET

KGET

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy