ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Bomb squad investigates homemade explosive device at Oakland courthouse

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSrHZ_0ezJUaDd00

A courthouse in downtown Oakland has been evacuated after a "very small" homemade explosive device was brought into the building.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Monday morning, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse at 661 Washington St. to conduct an investigation and secure the area.

According to the police department , a community member involved in a civil lawsuit who brought the device into the courthouse claimed the bomb was planted on his car by someone else.

The scene has since been cleared and authorities said it is safe to return as there are no further threats.

Multiple streets in downtown Oakland were closed during the investigation.

It is currently unknown what the explosive device was. KCBS Radio has reached out to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office for comment, but has not yet heard back.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Who were the four victims killed in the Sacramento Church shooting?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Church in Sacramento has released biographies remembering the lives of the four victims killed in the February shooting at the church. On Feb. 28, David Mora, 39, killed his children —Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13 -- and Nathaniel Kong, 59, during a supervised visit before killing himself.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Alameda County, CA
City
Oakland, CA
State
Washington State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
People

3 Men Arrested After Retired Calif. Cop Killed Protecting News Crew Reporting on Smash-and-Grab Crimes

Three California men are accused of murder in the fatal shooting of a retired police officer who was working as a security guard for a TV news crew. Laron Marques Gilbert, Hershel Hale, and Shadihia Mitchell were each charged with murder, attempted second-degree robbery, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with the November death of Kevin Nishita.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Oakland#Explosive Device#Bomb Squad#Wiley#Kcbs Radio Facebook
The Independent

‘Mummified’ body found in wall of California convention center that hasn’t been used since 2005

A construction crew renovating an out-of-use building in California found a “mummified” body inside, police say.The workers were demolishing a wall on Wednesday at the Henry J Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland when one of them discovered the corpse.“We found remains best described as mummified,” Lt Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News. “The conditions in the walls were such that the body was preserved in good conditions.”The body has not yet been identified. Police are working to determine who the person was and how he or she got inside the wall.“Any theory is possible,” Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
ABC10

Over 60 shots were fired in a shooting that left a man shot multiple times in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 60 shell casings after responding to a recent shooting in Sacramento County. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, deputies received a call from the victim saying he was shot at near the 1300 block of Hood Franklin Road in Hood.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy