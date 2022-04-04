Bomb squad investigates homemade explosive device at Oakland courthouse

A courthouse in downtown Oakland has been evacuated after a "very small" homemade explosive device was brought into the building.

Monday morning, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse at 661 Washington St. to conduct an investigation and secure the area.

According to the police department , a community member involved in a civil lawsuit who brought the device into the courthouse claimed the bomb was planted on his car by someone else.

The scene has since been cleared and authorities said it is safe to return as there are no further threats.

Multiple streets in downtown Oakland were closed during the investigation.

It is currently unknown what the explosive device was. KCBS Radio has reached out to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office for comment, but has not yet heard back.

