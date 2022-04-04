Metal-shredding company eyes previous home in Lincoln Park after permit rejection

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — General Iron is pitching a plan to return its metal-shredding business to Lincoln Park where it operated for decades before shutting down at the end of 2020.

Mayor Lightfoot on Monday said she doubted the attempt would be successful.

“Obviously, General Iron had a long, checkered history in Lincoln Park. I think people in that neighborhood have expressed themselves quite clearly,” she said.

The company had sought to open a new shredding operation on the Southeast Side, but the city's health commissioner denied a permit in February, citing health and pollution concerns. Activists said allowing the plant there would harm communities of color.

General Iron and its owner, Reserve Management Group, are appealing that decision. They had no comment Monday.