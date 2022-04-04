ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

UT Tyler School of Medicine gifted $4 million by anonymous donor

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxRSJ_0ezJTffT00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The University of Texas at Tyler announced that the School of Medicine was gifted a second $4 million. The university says that the anonymous gift will support the School of Medicine scholarships and faculty research.

“We are tremendously appreciative of this gift to our new School of Medicine,” said UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP. “We continue to be amazed by the support of those who generously desire to help us address the healthcare needs of East Texas and beyond.”

UT Tyler Board of Regents votes to get land for new school of medicine

The university said that this comes as a warm welcome to Dr. Brigham Willis, the School of Medicine’s founding dean, who began his tenure in February.

“I am extremely pleased at the warm reception that my family and I have received since arriving in Tyler,” Willis said. “What is even more impressive is the overwhelming philanthropic support that we have received since the medical school was announced.”

The first $4 million donation was given to the school of medicine by the Fair Foundation to support the first cohort of medical students.

When asked about the current philanthropic momentum, UT Tyler Senior Vice President for Advancement Dr. Archie Tucker noted, “Texans are beginning to realize the impact that the School of Medicine will have in the state, both from a health and economic perspective, and it’s exciting. Thus, we are seeing positive trends in our efforts to raise philanthropic dollars thanks to individuals like our anonymous donor.”

For those that are interested in making a gift to UT Tyler, or the School of Medicine specifically, contact UT Tyler University Advancement at 903-566-7110 or click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Dispatch

Marshall School of Medicine increases residencies by 84%

HUNTINGTON — Over the past decade, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine (MUSOM) has increased 84% of residencies and fellowships as its resident enrollment has increased 62%. The Graduate Medical Education at MUSOM provides 13 programs to produce physicians to engage in autonomous practice, communicate effectively and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Tyler, TX
Society
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KRGV

UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine coming to Harlingen

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Podiatric Medicine will reside in the university’s medical campus in Harlingen, according to city Mayor Chris Boswell. "This will be the first school of podiatry in the state of Texas and will allow students to pursue careers in the medical and surgical care of the foot and ankle,” Boswell said, "That will allow students to complete two years of university education prior to graduation and complete selected four-year degrees in the same building without having to leave home."
HARLINGEN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Whitehouse officials identify man killed in overnight storm with 100 mph winds

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – One person died after Monday night’s storm in Whitehouse reached over 100 mph. The National Weather Service’s preliminary report revealed that the straight-line winds experienced in last night’s storm in Whitehouse reached over 100 mph, equivalent to that of an EF-1 tornado. Because of the damaging winds, one person died as […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical School#The University Of Texas#College#Charity#Facp#Ut Tyler Board Of Regents#The School Of Medicine#The Fair Foundation#Texans
Black Enterprise

Former Yale University Administrator Pleads Guilty To Stealing $40 Million From School To Live Lavishly

A former Yale University administrative employee pleaded guilty to defrauding the school of more than $40 million by reselling electronics purchased with school funds. According to a Department Of Justice press release, Jamie Petrone-Codrington, 42, the former director of finance and lead administrator at Yale Medical School’s department of emergency medicine, stole the money over eight years. She used the funds “for various personal expenses, including expensive cars, real estate and travel,” including three Connecticut properties she owned or co-owned.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
KETK / FOX51 News

Brush pile fire spreads to house in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A brush pile fire became out of control and spread to a house due to high winds in northern Rusk County on Sunday, officials said. Kilgore Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and New London Volunteer Fire Department were all on the scene, according to officials. There were reportedly […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

New endowment will help reduce cost of education for UT Tyler students

The flooding seen in many Deep East Texas roadways is due to some storm drains becoming clogged, Dwayne Greenwood explains. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with pilot Charlie Largay about his A37 Dragonfly that he bought in Du Nang Vietnam. He’s planning on restoring it to flight condition, and passed through Longview today.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed, 10 injured in shooting at Dallas concert

DALLAS (KETK) — One person is dead and at least 10 others are injured, including three minors, after a shooting at a concert in Southern Dallas on Saturday night, according to our NBC affiliate KXAS. KXAS reported that the Dallas Police Department said that the shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road at […]
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man shot in dating app scheme, two teens arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teenagers have been arrested after luring and shooting a man in a dating app scheme in Brownsville. On March 17, Abigail Funes, 17, and a 16-year-old boy lured a man to a location using a popular social media application, according to the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office (CCSO). As the man […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WAFB

BRCC receives $200K gift from anonymous donor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) announced the school has received a $200,000 gift from an anonymous donor to use toward student support. In a statement, the school says the gift was accepted through the BRCC Foundation and will be used to provide scholarships and to fund student-focused initiatives.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KVUE

UT professor awarded $3 million in discrimination lawsuit, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, a University of Texas engineering professor has been awarded over $3 million after filing a discrimination lawsuit. The report states that Evdokia Nikolova filed the suit in 2019, alleging that the university denied her...
AUSTIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy