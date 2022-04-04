How Mass. climate goals align with the latest UN report

This is the Radio Boston rundown for April 5. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Spring is finally here. But there's always something, and with warmer weather, one of those somethings is ticks. Cases of Lyme disease have more than doubled in the last thirty years. Today, about 300,000-400,000 people get infected with the tick-borne illness each year – most of them here in the Northeast. We speak with Dr. Sam Donta, a retired University of Connecticut Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease and Boston Medical Center clinician specializing in Lyme disease research, and Tom Keane, a former Boston City Councilor and a freelance writer who recently found out the hard way that some signs of Lyme disease can be easily missed.

