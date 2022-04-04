ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Meet District 5 candidate Mimi Garner

By Editor
Plumas County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the candidates for District 5 Supervisor and other offices were introduced last week, Mimi Garner was dealing with a family emergency and unable to respond. Her brief biographical information, as well as her answers to questions posed by Plumas News are printed below. Garner is challenging incumbent Supervisor...

