Russian troops shot dead the mayor of Motyzhyn, a town 30 miles west of Kyiv, along with her husband and son, according to claims from local residents. The bodies were reportedly thrown into a pit in a pine forest behind houses where Russian forces had slept, The Associated Press said. The mayor’s husband had his hands behind his back, with a piece of rope nearby, and a piece of plastic wrapped around his eyes like a blindfold, the news agency reported. Journalists found four bodies inside the pit, all of whom seemed to have been shot at close range. Ukraine’s...

